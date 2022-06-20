Where fireworks are and are not legal in Colorado

Any type of firework that leaves the ground is illegal in Colorado; however, depending on where you live, there may be certain types that are legal, like sparklers.

DENVER — Fireworks on the Fourth of July are a staple of summer and a fun way to celebrate with the family, but it's important to have fun in a safe and legal way.

Any type of firework that leaves the ground is illegal in Colorado.

Examples of prohibited fireworks are firecrackers, bottle rockets, lady fingers, mortars and roman candles.

Depending on where you live, however, there may be certain types of firecrackers that are permitted such as sparklers, snakes, fountains, tanks, smoke bombs, wheels and ground spinners.

Below is a list of fireworks laws, rules, restrictions and guidance for summer 2022 across the Denver metro area and other parts of Colorado.

A Stage 1 Fire Ban went into effect June 1 for unincorporated areas of Arapahoe County, Centennial, Foxfield and Deer Trail.

The use of all fireworks and firecrackers is prohibited. Fireworks are also strictly prohibited at Cherry Creek State Park or any state park.

The possession and use of any firework (including sparklers) is illegal in Arvada.

The Arvada Police Department will enforce fireworks violations and ticket all people in possession of fireworks, and all fireworks will be confiscated.

The sale, possession and use of certain fireworks is legal in Aurora. Fireworks can be purchased and used in Aurora only from June 15 to July 4.

Fireworks that do not leave the ground or explode are allowed. Examples of allowed fireworks are fountains, wheels, sparklers, snakes and ground spinners. Examples of prohibited fireworks are firecrackers, bottle rockets, lady fingers, mortars and roman candles.

Non-emergency firework issues can be reported online at AuroraGov.org/ContactUs.

The Boulder County Sheriff's Office implemented Stage 1 Fire Restrictions on Wednesday, June 15, for unincorporated areas of western Boulder County. The ban prohibits fireworks sales, use and possession, including permissible fireworks. Firework reports can be made at 303-441-3333.

In January 2019, the Town of Breckenridge Town Council passed an indefinite ban on public and private fireworks, regardless of the current weather trends.

Fireworks that leave the ground such as cannons, mortars, bottle rockets, roman candles, missiles and aerial spinners are illegal.

Legal fireworks include sparklers, cone fountains, base fountains, handheld fountains, snappers, poppers, tanks, snakes, smoke bombs and wheels.

Any violation of the City of Brighton municipal ordinance is punishable by a fine up to $2,650 and/or one year in jail.

Most fireworks are illegal within the North Metro Fire Rescue District, which includes the City and County of Broomfield.

Examples of illegal fireworks include bottle rockets, firecrackers, Roman candles, cherry bombs, shells and rockets, M-80s, etc. Those who use illegal fireworks are subject to fines of over $2,500 and possible jail time.

Only fireworks purchased at stands in Castle Rock are legal, and only on July 4. Fireworks that leave the ground, explode or break off into pieces are not allowed.

Centennial residents may use and possess certain "permissible fireworks," limited only to those that do not explode, leave the ground or fly through the air.

Sparklers, cones, snakes and fountains are allowed. The use and possession of all forms of fireworks are prohibited in parks and open spaces.

Fireworks are always illegal in the Colorado Springs city limits. All types of fireworks with a fuse and requiring a flame for ignition are unlawful. Only novelty items (snappers and poppers) are allowed.

If you hear or witness the use of fireworks, call 719-444-7000.

Individuals are not allowed to possess, make, use or sell fireworks – even small sparklers – within Commerce City city limits or in city parks.

To report fireworks violations in Commerce City, call the non-emergency dispatch line at 303-288-1535.

Cylindrical or cone fountains, wheels and ground spinners, illuminating torches and colored fire, dipped sticks and sparklers, toy propellant or toy smoke devices, trick noise makers and snake or glow worms are permissible.

Anything that explodes or leaves the ground — cherry bombs, roman candles, firecrackers, bottle rockets, shells and rockets, M-80s and M-100s and helicopters — are not allowed.

If you have to light or ignite, it's illegal. Penalties for violations are up to $999 in fines and/or court costs, up to 1 year in jail. Call 720-913-2000 to report illegal fireworks.

Douglas County is under Stage 1 Fire Restrictions. All fireworks are not allowed.

The current burn restriction stage for Elbert County is Stage 1.

El Paso County is under Stage 1 Fire Restrictions. The sale and use of fireworks is not allowed.

Fireworks that leave the ground, explode or fragment, such as bottle rockets, mortars, roman candles, firecrackers, cherry bombs and similar more powerful fireworks are illegal in the State of Colorado and the City of Evans.

Legal fireworks include sparklers, trick matches, noise makers and glow worms.

All fireworks, including sparklers and snakes, are illegal to sell, possess or use in the city of Fort Collins.

The possession and use (without a permit) of fireworks of any kind in the city of Fort Collins may result in confiscation of the fireworks, and issuance of a summons into municipal court and a fine up to $2,650.

To report hearing or seeing fireworks, click here.

Any firework that leaves the ground is illegal.

All fireworks are banned within Golden city limits.

Permissible fireworks are non-explosive and are not intended to leave the ground— such as fountains, ground spinners, illuminating torches, dipped sticks and sparklers, toy propellants, trick noise makers and tube devices.

On June 7, 2022, Greeley City Council voted to amend the city ordinance related to the sale, possession and use of fireworks in the city. Effective June 15, 2022, this change increases fines up to $1,000. This fine also applies to people who willingly allow others to possess or use illegal fireworks on their property — not just the people setting them off.

Cylindrical or cone fountains, wheels and ground spinners, illuminating torches and colored fire, dipped sticks and sparklers, toy propellant or toy smoke devices, trick noisemakers, and snake or glow worms are permissible when a fire restriction or ban is not in effect.

Call the Fireworks hotline 303-980-7340 to report Illegal fireworks in progress.

If it leaves the ground or explodes, it's illegal in Johnstown. Illegal fireworks include torpedoes, skyrockets, rockets, Roman candles and Day-Glow bombs.

The use of all fireworks, including items such as sparklers, snakes and smoke bombs, is prohibited within Lafayette city limits. Those in possession or caught using them will be ticketed.

By Lakewood city ordinance, all fireworks are prohibited except professional displays. This includes items like sparklers, Roman candles and smoke bombs. Fines for illegal fireworks can reach $2,650.

To report illegal fireworks in progress call 303-980-7340.

All personal fireworks are illegal in Littleton, including sparklers.

If you see or hear fireworks, report it to the Littleton Police non-emergency number at 303-794-1551.

Fireworks that are aerial, explode or fragment – such as bottle rockets, mortars, roman candles, firecrackers, cherry bombs and similar more powerful fireworks – are illegal in Lone Tree.

Permissible fireworks include fountains, wheels, spinners, illuminating torches, dipped sticks, sparklers, snakes and glow worms.

All fireworks that leave the ground and explode are illegal in Longmont.

Fines for use of illegal fireworks are up to $500 and 90 days in jail and/or both. You can report illegal fireworks by calling 303-651-8501.

The sale or use of any firework that leaves the ground is illegal in Loveland.

Legal fireworks in Loveland include sparklers, fountains, smoke balls, items with crackle or strobe effects, wheels and spinners and various novelty items.

You can report illegal fireworks by calling 970-962-2110.

The possession, manufacture, storage, sale, handling and use of fireworks are prohibited in Northglenn.

Any fireworks that leave the ground or explode are illegal in Northglenn. People caught using them face a minimum fine of $1,000. Home/property owners and individuals in possession of fireworks may also be cited.

To report firework activity in progress please call 303-288-1535. If not in progress, report online here.

Fireworks that leave the ground are illegal in Parker.

To report someone using illegal fireworks, click here.

The City of Pueblo is under Stage 2 Fire Restrictions. The sale and use of consumer fireworks is prohibited.

It is unlawful to for any person to use or ignite fireworks within the municipal limits of the Town of Severance. It is also unlawful to manufacture, sell or store for sale any fireworks within the municipal limits.

In Thornton, fireworks cannot be possessed, made, sold, handled or used. This includes any firework that has to be lit. Novelty items like snap pops or confetti-filled items are permissible.

A first violation is a minimum fine of $500 and second violation is a fine of $1,000. To dispose of fireworks without penalty, bring them to any Thornton Fire Station through July 10.

Fireworks that explode, emit a loud bang, leave the ground due to an explosive charge or fly through the air self-propelled are illegal for handling, possession, sale, storage, and/or use within the City of Westminster.

From midnight July 3 until noon July 5, the Westminster Municipal Code allows “permissible fireworks to be used including sparklers, fountains, ground spinners, illuminated torches and dipped sticks.

All fireworks, including fountains and sparklers, are illegal.

Callers in Jefferson County can report illegal fireworks using the fireworks hotline at 303-980-7340 between the hours of 7:30 p.m. and 12:30 a.m. Special call takers will be on duty to take fireworks calls. After July 4, residents can call the non-emergency number 303-237-2220, #1.

All fireworks that are not part of a professional display permitted by Windsor Severance Fire Rescue are illegal in the towns of Windsor and Severance.

