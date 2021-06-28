Here's where fireworks are and are not legal in Colorado

Any firework that leaves the ground is illegal in Colorado; however, depending on where you live, there might be certain types that are legal, like sparklers.

DENVER — Fireworks on the Fourth of July are a staple of summer and a fun way to celebrate with the family, but it's important to have fun in a safe and legal way.

Any type of firework that leaves the ground is illegal in Colorado.

Examples of prohibited fireworks are firecrackers, bottle rockets, lady fingers, mortars and Roman candles.

Depending on where you live, however, there might be certain types of firecrackers that are permitted such as sparklers, snakes, fountains, tanks, smoke bombs, wheels and ground spinners.

Below is a list of fireworks laws, rules, restrictions and guidance for summer 2021 across the Denver metro area and other parts of Colorado.

> Have a firework or burn restriction update? Email us here.

The are currently no fire restrictions in place for unincorporated areas of Arapahoe County, Centennial, Foxfield and Deer Trail.

The use of all fireworks and firecrackers is prohibited. Fireworks are also strictly prohibited at Cherry Creek State Park or any state park.

The possession and use of any firework (including sparklers) is illegal in Arvada.

The Arvada Police Department will enforce fireworks violations and ticket all people in possession of fireworks, and all fireworks will be confiscated.

The sale, possession and use of certain fireworks is legal in Aurora.

Fireworks can be purchased and used in Aurora only from June 15 to July 4. Fireworks that do not leave the ground or explode are allowed.

Illegal fireworks can be reported at AuroraGov.org/ContactUs or at 303-627-5678 from July 1 to July 5.

Avon enacted “Stage II” fire restrictions effective Friday, June 25. Eagle County, the Bureau of Land Management and the U.S. Forest Service, White River National Forest have implemented the same restrictions.

In addition, professional firework displays planned for July 3 in Avon have been canceled due to extreme fire conditions. However, minus the fireworks, the Independence Day celebration will continue as planned.

It is illegal to use or possess any fireworks within Boulder city limits, including all city parks and on Open Space and Mountain Parks land.

Police will have increased patrols with officers looking for this type of activity during the holiday week. Citations will be issued, and fireworks will be confiscated. If you see fireworks, please report it by calling 303-441-3333.

The annual Fourth of July fireworks show, Ralphie's Independence Day Blast, has been canceled in 2021.

The Boulder County Sheriff's Office has enacted Stage 1 Fire Restrictions for unincorporated areas of western Boulder County, effective June 25.

Fireworks of any kind are prohibited within town limits.

Fireworks that leave the ground such as cannons, mortars, bottle rockets, Roman candles, missiles and aerial spinners are illegal.

Legal fireworks include sparklers, cone fountains, base fountains, handheld fountains, snappers, poppers, tanks, snakes, smoke bombs and wheels.

Any violation of City of Brighton Municipal Ordinance is punishable by a fine up to $2,650 and/or one year in jail.

Most fireworks are illegal within the North Metro Fire Rescue District, which includes the City and County of Broomfield.

Examples of illegal fireworks include bottle rockets, firecrackers, Roman candles, cherry bombs, shells and rockets, M-80s, etc. Those who use illegal fireworks are subject to fines of over $2,500 and possible jail time.

The Town of Castle Rock is under Stage 2 Fire Restrictions, and the use of personal fireworks is prohibited.

People found to be in violation of the town’s fire restrictions are subject to punishment of up to a $1,000 fine, 180 days in jail or both.

Centennial residents might use and possess certain "permissible fireworks," limited only to those that do not explode, leave the ground or fly through the air.

Sparklers, cones, snakes and fountains are allowed. The sale of all forms of fireworks in Centennial continues to be prohibited. The use and possession of all forms of fireworks are prohibited in parks and open spaces in the city.

All types of fireworks with a fuse and/or requiring a flame for ignition are illegal in Colorado Springs. Only novelty items (snappers and poppers) are allowed. To report the use of fireworks in your neighborhood, call the non-emergency dispatch line at 719-444-7000.

Personal fireworks that are legal under state law are now allowed in Commerce City until 11 p.m. July 3 and 4. Approved by the City Council at the June 7 meeting, the city’s new fireworks ordinance also allows the sale, storage, possession and handling of “permissible fireworks” in the city limits.

The existing penalties for fireworks violations remain in place, with fines starting at $500 for a first offense and $750 for a second. Fireworks are still prohibited at all times in public areas such as city parks, trails and other open spaces.

Cylindrical or cone fountains, wheels and ground spinners, illuminating torches and colored fire, dipped sticks and sparklers, toy propellant or toy smoke devices, trick noise makers and snake or glow worms are permissible.

Anything that explodes or leaves the ground — cherry bombs, Roman candles, firecrackers, bottle rockets, shells and rockets, M-80s and M-100s and helicopters — are not allowed.

If you have to light or ignite, it's illegal. Penalties for violations are up to $999 in fines and/or court costs, up to 1 year in jail. Call 720-913-2000 to report illegal fireworks.

Delta County is under a Stage I fire ban in July 2021.

It is illegal to discharge any fireworks and/or conduct any open burning in the City of Delta while under the Stage I Fire Ban issued by Delta County.

There are currently no fire restrictions in place in Douglas County.

Elbert County is under Stage I Fire Restrictions in July 2021. The sale and use of fireworks matches compliance with state and local regulations.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office has lifted the fireworks ban for unincorporated El Paso County. The county is no longer in Stage I Fire Restrictions in July 2021.

The following are still illegal fireworks in El Paso County: bottle rockets, mortars, Roman candles, fountains, ground spinners and any firework that flies or explodes. To report the use or sale of illegal fireworks, call the El Paso County Sheriff's Office non-emergency number at (719) 390-5555.

Fireworks that leave the ground are illegal in Evans. Legal fireworks include sparklers, trick matches, noise makers and glow worms. For additional information call the Evans Police Department at 970-339-2441.

All fireworks, including sparklers and snakes, are illegal to sell, possess or use in the city of Fort Collins.

The possession and use (without a permit) of fireworks of any kind in the city of Fort Collins may result in confiscation of the fireworks, and issuance of a summons into municipal court and a fine up to $2,650. To report hearing or seeing fireworks, click here.

Any firework that leaves the ground is illegal.

All fireworks are banned within Golden city limits.

Fireworks allowed in Greeley include cylindrical fountains, cone fountains, wheels, ground spinners, illuminating torches, dipped sticks and sparklers, snake or glow worm pressed pellets.

Fireworks that explode or leave the ground are illegal. That includes bottle rockets, Roman candles and exploding fireworks such as firecrackers, artillery shells and M-80s.

Jefferson County is not under any fire restrictions in July 2021.

Cylindrical or cone fountains, wheels and ground spinners, illuminating torches and colored fire, dipped sticks and sparklers, toy propellant or toy smoke devices, trick noisemakers, and snake or glow worms are all permissible when a fire restriction or ban is not in effect.

If it leaves the ground or explodes, it's illegal in Johnstown. Illegal fireworks include torpedoes, skyrockets, rockets, Roman candles and day-glow bombs.

The use of all fireworks, including items such as sparklers, snakes and smoke bombs, is prohibited within Lafayette city limits. Those in possession or caught using them will be ticketed.

By Lakewood city ordinance, all fireworks are prohibited except for professional displays. This includes items like sparklers, Roman candles and smoke bombs. Fines for illegal fireworks can reach $2,650.

Call Lakewood Police Dispatch for non-emergency firework reports at 303-980-7340.

All personal fireworks are illegal in Littleton, including sparklers.

If you see or hear fireworks, report it to the Littleton Police non-emergency number at 303-794-1551.

Only permissible fireworks, as defined by Colorado state law, are allowed within the Lone Tree city limits.

Fireworks that are aerial, explode or fragment – such as bottle rockets, mortars, Roman candles, firecrackers, cherry bombs and similar more powerful fireworks – are illegal in the City of Lone Tree.

All fireworks that leave the ground and explode are illegal in Longmont.

Fines for use of illegal fireworks are up to $500 and 90 days in jail and/or both. You can report illegal fireworks by calling 303-651-8501.

The sale or use of any firework that leaves the ground is illegal in Loveland.

Legal fireworks in Loveland include sparklers, fountains, smoke balls, items with crackle or strobe effects, wheels and spinners and various novelty items.

You can report illegal fireworks by calling 970-962-2110.

The possession, manufacture, storage, sale, handling and use of fireworks are prohibited in the City of Northglenn.

Any fireworks that leave the ground or explode are illegal in Northglenn. People caught using them face a minimum fine of $1,000. Home/property owners and individuals in possession of fireworks may also be cited.

To report firework activity in progress please call 303-288-1535. If not in progress, report online here.

Fireworks that leave the ground are illegal in Parker. Report illegal fireworks online here in Parker.

Any device that explodes or lifts off the ground is not allowed in Pueblo city or county.

However, items like ground spinners, fountains, sparklers and smoke bombs are permitted under the municipal code.

It is unlawful to for any person to use or ignite fireworks within the municipal limits of the Town of Severance. It is also unlawful to manufacture, sell or store for sale any fireworks within the municipal limits.

In Thornton, fireworks cannot be possessed, made, sold, handles or used. This includes any firework that has to be lit. Novelty items like snap pops or confetti-filled items are permissible.

A first violation is a minimum fine of $500, and second violation is a fine of $1,000. To dispose of fireworks without penalty, bring them to any Thornton Fire Station through July 10.

Fireworks that explode, emit a loud bang, leave the ground due to an explosive charge, or fly through the air self-propelled are illegal for handling, possession, sale, storage and/or use within the City of Westminster.

From July 3 until July 5, the Westminster Municipal Code allows “permissible fireworks to be used including sparklers, fountains, ground spinners, illuminated torches and dipped sticks.

For chronic violators, anonymous tips can be left at 303-706-3812.

All fireworks, including fountains and sparklers, are illegal.

You can report firework use in Wheat Ridge by calling 303-237-2220 and press 1 for dispatch. If you see fireworks in Jefferson County, you can JeffCom’s non-emergency number at 303-271-0211.

All fireworks that are not part of a professional display permitted by Windsor Severance Fire Rescue are illegal in the towns of Windsor and Severance.

> Have a firework or burn restriction update? Email us here.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Guide

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.