Where fireworks are and are not legal in Colorado

Any type of firework that leaves the ground is illegal in Colorado. However, depending on where you live, there may be certain types that are legal like sparklers.

DENVER — Fireworks on the Fourth of July are a staple of summer and a fun way to celebrate with the family, but it's important to have fun in a safe and legal way.

Examples of prohibited fireworks are firecrackers, bottle rockets, lady fingers, mortars and roman candles.

Depending on where you live, however, there may be certain types of firecrackers that are permitted such as sparklers, snakes, fountains, tanks, smoke bombs, wheels and ground spinners.

Below is a list of fireworks laws, rules, restrictions and guidance for summer 2020 across the Denver metro area and other parts of Colorado.

Unincorporated Arapahoe County is under a Stage 1 Fire Ban in July 2020.

The use of all fireworks and firecrackers is prohibited. Fireworks are also strictly prohibited at Cherry Creek State Park or any state park.

The possession and use of any firework (including sparklers) is illegal in Arvada.

The Arvada Police Department will enforce fireworks violations and ticket all people in possession of fireworks and all fireworks will be confiscated. A hotline will be available to report fireworks violations from July 1 to July 6 at 720-898-6919.

The City of Aurora is under Stage 1 Fire Restrictions in July 2020.

The Stage 1 Burn Restriction bans the use of recreational fireworks, devices requiring ignition, such as sparklers, snakes, aerials, comets, flares, flyers, fountains, missiles, mortars, spinners, punks, rockets, shells, etc.

It is illegal to use or possess any fireworks within the city limits, including all city parks and on Open Space and Mountain Parks land.

Police will have increased patrols with officers looking for this type of activity during the holiday week. Citations will be issued, and fireworks will be confiscated. If you see fireworks, please report it by calling 303-441-3333.

Boulder County has had fire restrictions in place since April 8, 2020. The fire restrictions ban the use of all fireworks.

Fireworks of any kind are prohibited within town limits.

Fireworks that leave the ground such as cannons, mortars, bottle rockets, roman candles, missiles and aerial spinners are illegal.

Legal fireworks include sparklers, cone fountains, base fountains, handheld fountains, snappers, poppers, tanks, snakes, smoke bombs and wheels.

Any violation of City of Brighton Municipal Ordinance is punishable by a fine up to $2,650 and/or one year in jail.

Most fireworks are illegal within North Metro Fire Rescue District which includes the City and County of Broomfield.

Examples of illegal fireworks include bottle rockets, firecrackers, Roman candles, cherry bombs, shells and rockets, M-80s, etc. Those who use illegal fireworks are subject to fines of over $2,500 and possible jail time.

The Town of Castle Rock is under Stage 1 Fire Restrictions in July 2020.

The use of personal fireworks is prohibited. People found to be in violation of the Town’s fire restrictions are subject to punishment of up to a $1,000 fine, 180 days in jail or both.

Centennial residents may use and possess certain "permissible fireworks," limited only to those that do not explode, leave the ground or fly through the air.

Sparklers, cones, snakes and fountains are allowed. The sale of all forms of fireworks in Centennial continues to be prohibited. The use and possession of all forms of fireworks are prohibited in parks and open spaces in Centennial.

All types of fireworks with a fuse and/or requiring a flame for ignition are illegal in Colorado Springs. Only novelty items (snappers and poppers) are allowed. To report the use of fireworks in your neighborhood, call the non-emergency dispatch line at 719-444-7000.

Individuals are not allowed to possess, make, use, or sell fireworks – even small sparklers – within Commerce City city limits or in city parks.

Substantial fines and even jail time are possible consequences for violators of the fireworks ban. To report the use of fireworks in your neighborhood, call the non-emergency dispatch line at 303-288-1535.

Cylindrical or cone fountains, wheels and ground spinners, illuminating torches and colored fire, dipped sticks and sparklers, toy propellant or toy smoke devices, trick noise makers and snake or glow worms are permissible.

Anything that explodes or leaves the ground — cherry bombs, roman candles, firecrackers, bottle rockets, shells and rockets, M-80s and M-100s and helicopters — are not allowed.

If you have to light or ignite, it's illegal. Penalties for violations are up to $999 in fines and/or court costs, up to 1 year in jail. Call 720-913-2000 to report illegal fireworks.

Douglas County is under Stage 1 Fire Restrictions in July 2020. All fireworks are not allowed.

Elbert County is under Stage III Fire Restrictions in July 2020. The sale and use of fireworks is not allowed.

El Paso County is under Stage 1 Fire Restrictions in July 2020. The sale and use of fireworks is not allowed.

Fireworks that leave the ground are illegal in Evans. Legal fireworks include sparklers, trick matches, noise makers and glow worms. For additional information call the Evans Police Department at 970-339-2441.

All fireworks, including sparklers and snakes, are illegal to sell, possess, or use in the city of Fort Collins.

The possession and use (without a permit) of fireworks of any kind in the city of Fort Collins may result in confiscation of the fireworks, and issuance of a summons into municipal court and a fine up to $2,650.

To report hearing or seeing fireworks, click here.

Any firework that leaves the ground is illegal.

All fireworks are banned within Golden city limits.

Fireworks allowed in Greeley include cylindrical fountains, cone fountains, wheels, ground spinners, illuminating torches, dipped sticks and sparklers, snake or glow worm pressed pellets.

Fireworks that explode or leave the ground are illegal. That includes bottle rockets, Roman candles and exploding fireworks such as firecrackers, artillery shells and M-80s.

Jefferson County is under Stage 1 Fire Restrictions in July 2020.

The use of all fireworks are prohibited within Jefferson County in a fire restriction.

If it leaves the ground or explodes, it's illegal in Johnstown. Illegal fireworks include torpedoes, skyrockets, rockets, Roman candles and Day-Glow bombs.

The use of all fireworks, including items such as sparklers, snakes and smoke bombs, is prohibited within Lafayette city limits. Those in possession or caught using them will be ticketed.

By Lakewood city ordinance, all fireworks are prohibited. This includes items like sparklers, Roman candles and smoke bombs. Fines for illegal fireworks can reach $2,650.

Call Lakewood Police Dispatch for non-emergency firework reports at 303-980-7300.

All personal fireworks are illegal in Littleton, including sparklers.

If you see or hear fireworks, report it to the Littleton Police non-emergency number at 303-794-1551.

Permissible fireworks include fountains, wheels, spinners, illuminating torches, dipped sticks, sparklers, snakes and glow worms.

All fireworks that leave the ground and explode are illegal in Longmont.

Fines for use of illegal fireworks are up to $500 and 90 days in jail and/or both. You can report illegal fireworks by calling 303-651-8501.

The sale or use of any firework that leaves the ground is illegal in Loveland.

Legal fireworks in Loveland include sparklers, fountains, smoke balls, items with crackle or strobe effects, wheels and spinners and various novelty items.

You can report illegal fireworks by calling 970-962-2110.

The possession, manufacture, storage, sale, handling and use of fireworks are prohibited in the City of Northglenn.

Any fireworks that leave the ground or explode are illegal in Northglenn. People caught using them face a minimum fine of $1,000. Home/property owners and individuals in possession of fireworks may also be cited.

To report firework activity in progress please call 303-288-1535. If not in progress, report online here.

The Town of Parker is under a Stage 1 Fire Ban in July 2020.

Under a Stage One Fire Ban, the use and sale of personal fireworks is not allowed until further notice.

The City of Pueblo is under Stage 1 Fire Restrictions in July 2020.

The sale and use of consumer fireworks is prohibited.

It is unlawful to for any person to use or ignite fireworks within the municipal limits of the Town of Severance. It is also unlawful to manufacture, sell, or store for sale any fireworks within the municipal limits.

In Thornton, fireworks cannot be possessed, made, sold, handles or used. This includes any firework that has to be lit. Novelty items like snap pops or confetti-filled items are permissible.

A first violation is a minimum fine of $500 and second violation is a fine of $1,000. To dispose of fireworks without penalty, bring them to any Thornton Fire Station through July 10.

Fireworks that explode, emit a loud bang, leave the ground due to an explosive charge, or fly through the air self-propelled are illegal for handling, possession, sale, storage, and/or use within the City of Westminster.

From midnight July 3 until noon on July 5, the Westminster Municipal Code allows “permissible fireworks to be used including sparklers, fountains, ground spinners, illuminated torches and dipped sticks.

All fireworks, including fountains and sparklers, are illegal.

You can report firework use in Wheat Ridge by calling 303-237-2220 and press 1 for dispatch. If you see fireworks in Jefferson County, you can JeffCom’s non-emergency number at 303-271-0211.

All fireworks that are not part of a professional display permitted by Windsor Severance Fire Rescue are illegal in the towns of Windsor and Severance.

