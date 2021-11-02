Pandemic forces 'pause' of 2021 Five Points Jazz Festival

Traditionally held in May, last year’s event went virtual to showcase local bands and entertainers.

DENVER — The in-person presentation of the 2021 Five Points Jazz Festival will be delayed due to the combination of health concerns and economic uncertainty caused by the pandemic, Denver Arts & Venues announced Thursday.

The festival, traditionally held in May in Denver's historic Five Points neighborhood along Welton Street, has a storied history in showcasing local and national jazz musicians.

Last year's event was held online in order to showcase local bands and entertainers.

Above video: Five Points Jazz Festival went virtual in 2020.

“The most recent in-person Five Points Jazz Festival hosted more than 100,000, and we already know that type of in-person event can’t take place,” said Tariana Navas-Nieves, director of cultural affairs at Denver Arts & Venues. “Instead, we’re looking forward to unique ways to support this vibrant community both culturally and economically.”

“Like everyone else in the entertainment business, though, 2020 has taught us how to evaluate and rethink how we celebrate the arts and culture of our neighborhoods and our city,” said White. “We remain committed to celebrating the cultural heritage of Five Points.”

"On behalf of the Five Points Jazz Festival committee, we look forward to working with Denver Arts & Venues and exploring ways to celebrate the cultural legacy of Five Points safely and collaboratively," said Charleszine Nelson, senior special collection and community resource manager at Blair Caldwell African American Research Library and member of the Five Points Jazz Festival committee.

