DENVER — On any given weekend in Colorado, you probably don’t have to look far to find a beer festival of some sort, but how often does a spiked seltzer festival take over the spotlight in Mile High City?

That’s set to change the second week of September when Fizz Fight, Denver’s first hard seltzer festival, and tasting competition, takes over the EXDO Event Center in RiNo.

Attendees can try unlimited samples of more than 60 spiked seltzer varieties from brewers all across the country.

“Enjoy an afternoon sampling a variety of hard seltzers from companies across the country while local artists dazzle you with live painting and interactive installations,” a Facebook post for the event reads. “It's the end-of-summer seltzer event you don't want to miss!”

Fizz Fight will be held in two sessions on Saturday, Sept. 14 – the first from 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. and the second from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tickets range from 29.99 to $49.99 and include unlimited 2-ounce samples of seltzer.

The first wave of participating brewers includes: White Claw, Smirnoff Spiked Sparkling Seltzer, Natural Light Seltzer, Truly Spike & Sparkling, Press Premium Alcohol Seltzer, Crook & Marker, Upslope Brewing Company, and Wild Basin Sparkling Water.

A full list of sponsors and brewers are expected to be released in the coming days. Food trucks and vendors will also be on site. The EXDO Event Center is located at 1399 35th Street.

And no, the newly announced 14% ABV Four Loko sour seltzer won't’ be one of the tasting options.

