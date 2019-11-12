GOLDEN, Colo. — Visitors will be able to enjoy the Golden History Museum & Park in 2020 for free thanks to the generosity of more than 300 private donors.

Gifts ranged from $5 to thousands of dollars, according to the museum.

The museum’s successful campaign with individual donors triggered the disbursement of a matching contribution in memory of longtime supporter Carol McMurray.

“We don’t want the cost of admission to be a barrier, so we are delighted to again open our doors next year for all visitors,” said Nathan Richie, museum director.

Visitation is up 300% over last year, smashing every previous annual attendance record, the museum said.

Golden History Museum & Park

“We are thrilled that our end-of-year admission campaign was so successful,” said Richie. “We also gratefully accept charitable donations throughout the year to support public programming.”

Donations are accepted in-person and by mail, as well as online.

Founded in 1938, Golden History Museum & Park serves more than 20,000 individuals through fun exhibits, dynamic programming, and engaging classroom outreach. It also preserves and shares more than 16,000 historic artifacts including recently digitized photographs and more than a century and a half of the Golden Transcript.

The museum is open six days per week from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and is closed every Tuesday as well as Christmas Eve, Christmas, New Year’s Eve, and New Year’s Day.

