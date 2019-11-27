DENVER — Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) wants Coloradans to avoid the shopping craze on Black Friday by getting outside and enjoying some fresh air instead.

The agency is providing free entry into any of its 41 state parks on Friday, Nov. 29.

The annual Fresh Air Friday tradition is partnership with Great Outdoors Colorado that encourages residents to get outside and give thanks. The first Fresh Air Friday event was held in 2015.

“Studies have shown that spending time outside, no matter the activity, is great for your health,” said Dan Prenzlow, Director of Colorado Parks and Wildlife. “We’re actively encouraging folks to enjoy their natural surroundings with family and friends rather than participate in the usual shopping frenzy. After all, the Colorado outdoors are the best deal out there.”

Looking for ways to walk off that Thanksgiving dinner? Along with free admission, several parks listed below are hosting special events and hikes on Black Friday:

CPW is also asking residents to keep the seven Leave No Trace principles in mind while enjoying public lands. They include:

• Plan ahead and prepare

• Travel and camp on durable surfaces

• Dispose of waste properly

• Leave what you find

• Minimize campfire impacts

• Respect wildlife

• Be considerate of other visitor

"Rise to the occasion. Be a steward for your outdoor public spaces this holiday season and beyond. And be sure to share your #FreshAirFriday experiences with us on social," CPW said in a Facebook post.

Check out CPW's handy Park Finder at this link to locate a park near you. To find more Fresh Air Friday events, click/tap this link.

