You can fish for free this weekend in Colorado

COLORADO, USA — Get out the fishing rods, Colorado's free fishing weekend is back.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) said all anglers can fish without a license anywhere in Colorado on Saturday, June 4 and Sunday, June 5.

The annual event hopes the fee-free weekend will get families, friends and anglers back into Colorado's outdoors to fish for cold and warm water fish species.

CPW has resources to help those interested in fishing throughout the state. The agency has a map here with 101 family-friendly fishing sites.

Some fishing spots on the map in the Denver metro area with easily accessible shores that are great for kids are Bear Creek Reservoir, City Park Lake in Denver, Quincy Reservoir and Aurora Reservoir.

Colorado has about 2,500 lakes and reservoirs and nearly 10,000 miles of fishable streams and rivers. Each year, CPW fills Colorado's waters with about 90 million fish.

After Sunday, anglers need a license to fish in Colorado. Licenses can be purchased online, at any CPW office or from more than 600 sales agents across the state. For more information, call 800-244-5613 or visit this website.

