16 'Little Free Libraries' get new children's books in Denver

Read Across America Day, an initiative promoting literacy, is Tuesday in honor of Dr. Seuss' birthday.

DENVER — Hundreds of children's books will be delivered to 16 Little Free Libraries in Denver.

Kroenke Sports Charities and Ball Corporation have partnered to deliver hundreds of books on Tuesday, March 2 on Read Across America Day, an initiative promoting literacy, in honor of Dr. Seuss.

"We hope these book drops help to bring a smile to local children and adults, alike," said Kroenke Sports & Entertainment VP of Community Relations Deb Dowling. “Kroenke Sports Charities and Ball Corporation appreciate the power and importance of literacy. By making books more accessible, we hope to inspire a life-long love of reading in every Denver resident.”

> Above video: Mobile library brings books to the people.

Denver Nuggets SuperMascot Rocky, Colorado Avalanche Mascot Bernie, Colorado Rapids Mascot RapidMan, Denver Nuggets Dancers, Colorado Avalanche Ice Patrol members and Colorado Mammoth Wild Bunch members will be participating in Tuesday's socially-distanced outdoor delivery.

The National Education Association founded Read Across America Day in 1998 on Dr. Seuss' birthday. For several years the organization has deemphasized Dr. Seuss and encouraged a more diverse reading list for children.

Little Free Libraries receiving new children's books from Kroenke Sports Charities and Ball Corporation:

1569 Hooker St. 1580 Julian St. 1558 Newton St. 3310 W. 14th Ave. 2801 W. Park Place 17 S. Hazel Ct. 4629 W. Cedar Ave. 3453 W. Custer Place 1563 S. Acoma St. 1748 S. Washington St. 1768 S. Ogden St. 1990 S. Logan St. 1851 S. Java Way 2095 S. Knox Ct. 2320 S. Lowell Blvd. 2520 S. Utica St.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Warrior Way

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.