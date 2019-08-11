DENVER — An exhibit featuring artwork by Frida Kahlo, Diego Rivera, and other Mexican Modernism artists will be coming to Denver next year.

The Denver Art Museum (DAM) announced Friday that they will host the traveling exhibit from Oct. 25, 2020, until Jan. 17, 2021.

The focus of the exhibition is on how these particular artists helped establish a national identity and creative spirit in Mexico following the end of the Mexican Revolution in 1920, according to the DAM website.

It features more than 150 total pieces including:

13 of Rivera's pieces of art includes in 1943 Calla Lilly Vendor

A display of Rivera's social and politically-charged murals

More than 20 of Kahlo's paintings and drawings, including seven self-portraits

María Izquierdo’s 1946 Naturaleza viva series

Paintings by Carlos Mérida’s including his 1959 painting titled Festival of the Birds

Works by Lola Alvarez Bravo

Works by Gunther Gerzso

Guests will need to buy a special ticket to see the Frida Kahlo, Diego Rivera, and Mexican Modernism exhibit. Ticket pricing and availability will be announced at a later date, the DAM said.

The DAM said the exhibition will include an audio guide and a gift shop with items inspired by the Mexican Modernism movement.

