'Friends' immersive experience opening in Denver

DENVER — "Friends" fans, rejoice!

Fans of the NBC sitcom can celebrate some of the series’ most iconic moments with a new interactive experience opening in the Mile High City.

"The Friends Experience" opens in Denver on Thursday, June 16, after runs in New York City, Boston, Chicago, Atlanta, Dallas and Phoenix.

Originally created for the show’s 25th anniversary by Superfly X, Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment and Warner Bros., the experience dubbed “The One in Denver” will be located at Cherry Creek West at 2500 East First Ave.

"The Friends Experience" features 12 rooms and activations, including Monica’s kitchen and the iconic opening-credits fountain.

Exhibition organizers said the selfie-ready space provides fans the opportunity to re-create their favorite moments, including peeking around Rachel and Monica’s purple door, relaxing in Chandler and Joey’s recliner, or helping Ross with the infamous sofa pivot. The experience also features a re-created Central Perk with the orange couch.

"We are looking forward to bringing 'The Friends Experience' to the Mile High City," said Stacy Moscatelli, co-president and chief strategy officer of Superfly X. " 'Friends' fans in Denver and those visiting the area will be able to step inside the world of the iconic series, relive their favorite moments and celebrate the show unlike ever before."

Tickets are on sale at FriendsTheExperience.com/Denver starting at $32.

"The Friends Experience" has an on-site retail store open to both ticketed and non-ticketed guests.

The exhibition will be open in Denver through Sept. 5, 2022.

