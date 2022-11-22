Frisco tubing hill opening on Thanksgiving

Last year tubing didn’t start in Frisco until December, but this year better weather will have the Frisco Adventure Park open for tubing by Thanksgiving.

FRISCO, Colo. — At the Frisco Adventure Park, general manager Erin Socks says employees are piling up snow and getting ready to open for tubing by Thanksgiving.

“We’re ready to roll and get the holiday started,” said Socks.

It’s a much better start to the season than last year when the tubing hill didn’t open until mid-December, with warm dry weather making snowmaking difficult.

“This year has been a lot colder,” said Socks. "We do have to ability when the temperatures are right to make snow around the clock 24 hours a day.”

Colder weather and more snow also have people excited for winter fun in Summit County with tourists showing up to see if tubing has started.

“We have had folks coming in for a month now looking to start tubing,” said Socks.

Thanksgiving bookings for tubing times have filled up but the holiday weekend and beyond are still open, and it’s recommended you book a time before arriving to make sure there’s a spot open.

