Fritzler Farm Park unveils 2022 corn maze design

Known for its massive corn maze, Fritzler Farm Park has opened its fall festival.

LASALLE, Colo. — Fritzler Farm Park will honor a Colorado nonprofit with a corn maze design this autumn.

This year, the LaSalle corn maze honors Hero Expeditions, a nonprofit organization based in Eaton that organizes outdoor adventures for military service members, veterans and first responders.

Located seven miles south of Greeley or 22 miles north of Brighton on Highway 85, Frizler Farm Park is known for its massive corn maze designs each fall.

The park previously has had patriotic corn maze designs, including a Department of Defense logo in 2010, a crying eagle in 2013, a "Larger than Life Everyday Heroes" design in 2014, "Thanks for Your Sacrifice" in 2020, and the nonprofit "Tunnels to Towers" in 2021.

This year, the northern Colorado farm park will also have returning favorites including a you-pick pumpkin patch, corn maze, pillow jumps, slides, ball zones, inflatables, pumpkin cannons, beer garden, scream acres and more.

Fritzler Farm Park opened for the season Sunday, Sept. 18 and will be open through Sunday, Oct. 30. The farm's haunted attractions and "Scream Acres" open Friday Sept. 23 at dusk.

Ticket information is available at FritzlerMaze.com or ScreamAcres.net as well as info on group discounts, fundraising opportunities, team building and company parties.

