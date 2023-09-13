Fritzler Farm Park unveils 2023 corn maze design

Known for its massive corn maze, Fritzler Farm Park opens its fall festival this weekend.

LASALLE, Colo. — A northern Colorado farm is honoring a country music legend.

Fritzler Farm Park announced it has dedicated its corn maze design this fall to music icon Reba McEntire.

This year, the LaSalle corn maze features the face of McEntire, dubbed "the Queen of Country," who has sold more than 75 million records worldwide. McEntire serves as a judge on NBC's "The Voice" this fall.

Located seven miles south of Greeley or 22 miles north of Brighton on Highway 85, Frizler Farm Park is known for its massive corn maze designs each fall.

The park previously has had patriotic corn maze designs, including a Department of Defense logo in 2010, a crying eagle in 2013, a "Larger than Life Everyday Heroes" design in 2014, "Thanks for Your Sacrifice" in 2020, and the nonprofits "Tunnels to Towers" in 2021 and "Hero Expeditions" in 2022.

This year, the northern Colorado farm park will also have returning favorites including pedal go-carts, pumpkin patch, human foosball, tetherball, ball zone, slide mountain, face painting, yard games, beer garden and more.

Fritzler Farm Park opens for the season Sunday, Sept. 17, and will be open through Sunday, Oct. 29. The farm's haunted attractions and "Scream Acres" open Saturday, Sept. 23, at dusk.

Ticket information is available at FritzlerMaze.com or ScreamAcres.net as well as info on group discounts, fundraising opportunities, team building and company parties.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Holiday season in Colorado

Our 2023 Corn Maze reveal is here!🤩 Come get lost in the maze with us starting September 17th! We can’t wait to have... Posted by Fritzler Farm Park on Friday, September 8, 2023

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.