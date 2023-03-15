Colorado festival dedicated to a frozen corpse has a new home

The annual Colorado festival pays homage to a Norwegian man who was cryogenically frozen after his death.

ESTES PARK, Colo. — One of the country’s quirkiest winter festivals has a new home this weekend.

Frozen Dead Guy Days has moved from Nederland to Estes Park for this weekend's three-day festival.

The reborn Frozen Dead Guy Days takes place Friday through Sunday in Estes Park with live music and entertainment at the Estes Park Events Complex and The Stanley Hotel, with satellite events occurring around town.

Festival favorites including the Blue Ball and competitive Coffin Races are back, alongside new additions like the Deadman Fashion Show and the Bands & Bloodys Sunday Brunch.

The famous mountain festival pays homage to Bredo Morstoel, a Norwegian man who was cryogenically frozen after his death and housed in a shed on dry ice above Nederland to this day.

In November, festival organizers said the 2023 event was canceled "due to numerous factors including our own operational hurdles returning after a two-year COVID hiatus, a lack of partnership with the Town of Nederland, and the challenges of large event production on the safety and security fronts."

However in December, Visit Estes Park said that the festival had outgrown its roots in Nederland: "Our plan is to keep the festival's unique and weird vibe while also elevating it."

John Cullen, owner of the Stanley Hotel, was said to be the driving force behind the rescue of the festival, according to Visit Estes Park. The Stanley will be the host hotel for the festival, and proceeds will benefit workforce housing and child care in Estes Park.

Frozen Dead Guy Days was canceled due to the COVID pandemic in 2020 and 2021. More than 20,000 people attended the festival when it returned in 2022, organizers said.

