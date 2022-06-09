Free film screenings this summer at Denver Arts Complex

Denver Arts & Venues and Denver Film will screen movies about the spirit of music.

DENVER — Denver Arts & Venues is bringing its outdoor film and entertainment series back to downtown Denver.

Denver Arts & Venues and Denver Film will screen movies about the spirit of music with pre-show live entertainment at the Galleria between the theaters of the Denver Performing Arts Complex (DPAC).

All events are free and the public is invited to bring chairs, blankets, family and friends to the Galleria to enjoy the screenings. Some seating will be available on a first come, first serve basis.

DazzleJazz is curating the pre-show entertainment with local groups and performers, and Ryan Dykstra Records will be on site with a mobile record shop for anyone looking to expand their vinyl collection.

Soul

Tuesday, June 21

Performance by Soular Wave

Tickets at Eventbrite

Selena

Tuesday, July 12

Performance by El Javi

Tickets at Eventbrite

Almost Famous

Tuesday, July 26

Performance by Youth on Record artists

Tickets at Eventbrite

Doors open at 6 p.m. with food trucks, cinema-style snacks and beverages available for purchase. Pre-show entertainment starts at 7 p.m. and the films begin at dusk.

