Garden of the Gods' entrance sign is on the move

The three sandstone slabs were set in approximately 210 cubic feet of concrete in 1994.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Garden of the Gods Park entrance sign — where thousands of visitors stop to take awesome photos each year — is on the move.

City of Colorado Springs officials have announced the sign will soon move to a new location to allow for safer access to those taking photos of the sign without conflicting with vehicular traffic entering and exiting the park.

Made from three large sandstone slabs, the sign was set in approximately 210 cubic feet of concrete in 1994 in its current position at the entrance to Garden of the Gods Park.

Pedestrian access was closed to the entrance sign Jan. 10 while crews began exploratory work around the sign to inspect the concrete foundation. Park officials said a recent inspection revealed weathering, cracking and damage to the existing sandstone.

The exploratory work will allow crews to determine the safest way to move the sign. A date for the removal of the sign has not been determined.

Parks officials said the sign will eventually move along the Foothills Trail north of Gateway Road as part of the 30th Street Corridor Reconstruction Project.

Colorado Springs' 30th Street Corridor Reconstruction Project — which should be completed in mid-2023 — aims to improve roadway shoulders and drainage facilities, address hillside erosion and slope destabilization as well as improve safety for the traveling public, bicyclists and pedestrians.

