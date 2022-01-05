Chipotle testing new steak in Colorado

Denver is one of only three test markets for this new creation.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DENVER — Chipotle has announced it is testing a new menu item at restaurants in Colorado.

Chipotle said it has begun testing Garlic Guajillo Steak at 102 participating restaurants in Denver, Indianapolis and Orange County, California.

"Garlic Guajillo Steak features the exciting and dynamic combination of garlic and guajillo peppers, brought to life with real ingredients and classic cooking techniques," Chipotle said in a news release.

"Tender cuts of responsibly raised steak are seasoned with garlic and guajillo peppers, grilled fresh on the plancha in small batches and hand cut into succulent bites. It's a whole new dimension of steak, finished with fresh lime and hand-chopped cilantro."

Garlic Guajillo Steak will be available at participating Denver locations for a limited time.

"Garlic Guajillo Steak is full of flavor with a perfect little kick that complements our 53 real ingredients," said Chris Brandt, Chipotle's Chief Marketing Officer. "Menu innovation is an ongoing priority at Chipotle, and we are always looking for new flavors to give our fans new ways to Chipotle."

Chipotle previously launched Hand-Crafted Quesadilla, Cilantro-Lime Cauliflower Rice, Carne Asada, Supergreens Salad Mix, Queso Blanco and Chorizo from 2019 to 2021 with a similar testing process.

Chipotle has over 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France and Germany.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Guide

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.