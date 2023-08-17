Aurora resort announces expansion, remodeling plans

Here's a first look at the next phase of the Aurora resort including new restaurants and a reimagined Grand Lodge.

AURORA, Colo. — Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center will be growing and reimagining just five years after its 2018 opening.

The Aurora hotel and resort announced Thursday its plans to build a new event pavilion, remodel its Grand Lodge, launch a new dining experience, as well as redesign its existing restaurants.

The resort said the plans are part of a second phase of a multi-year investment plan by ownership group Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc.

The enhancements include the addition of new bar and restaurant concepts in the Grand Lodge. Opening in spring 2024 are Embers Lodge Bar and The Fortunate Prospector.

Later in 2024, the two current restaurants, Monte Jade and Vista Montagne, will be re-concepted to Garden & Grain and Copper Table.

A new event pavilion, scheduled to open in 2024, will have more than 14,000 square feet of outdoor terraces and patios, as well as 15,000 square feet of turfed lawn areas. With scenic views of the Rocky Mountains, the Mountain View Pavilion will also have 12,118 square feet of indoor event and pre-function space.

“You rarely see this amount of growth in a resort property,” Gaylord Rockies General Manager Suzy Hart said. “We just completed a major exterior enhancement in April and now we’re ready to give guests the interior experience of their dreams.”

Embers Lodge Bar

The existing Grand Lodge will be redesigned with the new Embers Lodge Bar at its center.

Embers Lodge Bar will have a 360-degree wrap around bar and 248-person seating area made for gathering with family, friends and colleagues.

Embers will replace the current bar, Pinyons, and the Après Ski Village space. Bar guests can enjoy a front row view of the Rocky Mountains.

The Fortunate Prospector

A new English pub will be added to the right side of the Grand Lodge atrium, showing off its mascot, Earl, a bighorn sheep sporting a top hat and monocle.

The Fortunate Prospector's menu will draw inspiration from traditional English roots with unique cocktails and faire along with a 12-draft beer tower.

Garden & Grain

Existing restaurants Monte Jade and Vista Montagne will be re-concepted to Garden & Grain and Copper Table. Garden & Grain will replace Monte Jade.

Garden & Grain will be the first restaurant within the Gaylord Hotels brand focusing on healthy fare. The eatery will prioritize gluten free, vegetarian, keto, low-carb and vegan options.

Copper Table

Copper Table dining experience will replace Vista Montagne with a new focus on authentic Colorado cuisine served for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

The menu will feature local trout and hearty flavors in rotisserie free-run chicken, cast iron elk, bison rib eye and more. Copper Table will seat 328 people, an increase of 117 from its previous capacity.

