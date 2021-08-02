George Lopez books 3 Colorado performances

Comedian George Lopez has announced performances in Denver and Pueblo this autumn.

DENVER — Comedian George Lopez is coming to Denver this September for two live performances at Denver's Paramount Theatre.

Lopez's "OMG Hi! Comedy Tour" will stop in Denver on Friday, Sept. 24.

Best known for his work in television, film, and stand-up comedy, shows are scheduled for 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Although limited tickets remain for the 7 p.m. performance, tickets for the 9:30 p.m. show go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com. Tickets for the all-ages performances range in price from $41 to $81 plus fees.

Lopez is also scheduled to perform in Pueblo on Saturday, Sept. 25.

> Above video: George Lopez creates NFT for auction.

TONS of new live shows just announced! Get your tickets early by using the presale password: OMGHI



Presale: 6/16 @ 10a - 6/18 at 9:59a local timehttps://t.co/13vVND1qqZ pic.twitter.com/05GgbkrixK — George Lopez (@georgelopez) June 15, 2021

Lopez can be seen in the original Netflix comedy special "We’ll Do It For Half" which premiered in 2020.

In 2006, Lopez received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

