Thanks to Arrow Electronics, you can check out the National Western Stock Show for free on Tuesday, January 15.

Cowboys and cowgirls of all ages can saddle up for free Grounds Admission Day. (The promo does not extend to ticketed events, such as the rodeo.) The event’s hours for the day are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

From Mutton Bustin’ to shopping to meandering through the “Historic Yards” to see the different cattle breeds, there is lots to see and do at Stock Show. Grounds Admission includes all that and more including tons of kids activities and the Coors Western Art Show.

National Western Stock Show

Tickets are available at the the National Western Box Office. And remember that parking is free in National Western lots.

Families will benefit greatly, as the regular price for a Tuesday is $3 for children and $14 for adults. (Admission prices vary by date.) A family of four (two adults and two kids) will save $34. The extra savings could be used for lunch, snacks or souvenirs!

If you can’t make it today, there are ways to save money on NWSS tickets — find MileHighontheCheap.com's round-up here.

