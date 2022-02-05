Girl Scout cookie sales begin in Colorado

A new brownie-inspired cookie with caramel-flavored crème and a hint of sea salt arrives in Denver.

DENVER — Girl Scout cookie lovers, rejoice!

Girl Scouts of Colorado has kicked off its Girl Scout Cookie season.

Girl Scouts are now taking orders through their digital order card, and Girl Scouts will be out with cookies in hand beginning Sunday, Feb. 6.

A new cookie will join the lineup for the 2022 cookie season.

The new Adventurefuls cookie is a brownie-inspired cookie with caramel-flavored crème and a hint of sea salt. The cookie features a combination of chocolatey and caramel flavors and smooth and crispy textures "for an incredible taste of adventure in every bite."

"Adventurefuls take cookie lovers on a delicious taste adventure just like Girl Scouts go on their own amazing adventures through the program," said Girl Scouts of Colorado.

Girl Scouts across the United States will offer the Adventurefuls cookie this season alongside returning icons Thin Mints, Samoas and more.

Introducing: Adventurefuls 1/3

2/3

3/3 1 / 3

“Everyone loves Girl Scout Cookies—but the program is about so much more than cookies,” said Leanna Clark, CEO of Girl Scouts of Colorado. “When you purchase cookies, you are helping girls power their Girl Scout Leadership Experience and you’re supporting female entrepreneurs.”

Last fall, Girl Scouts announced new Cookie Business badges that help girls think like entrepreneurs as they run their cookie businesses and incorporate online sales via the Digital Cookie or Smart Cookies platform.

Girl Scouts of Colorado said the new badges progress from goal setting and effective sales-pitching in person and online to using market research, creating business plans, and implementing digital marketing campaigns.

Cookie lovers can visit girlscoutsofcolorado.org/cookies or use the official Girl Scout Cookie Finder app for free on iOS or Android devices to find booths in your area. The 2022 Girl Scout Cookie Program ends Sunday, March 13.

Girl Scout Cookie 2022 Prices

$5

Adventurefuls

Thin Mints

Samoas

Tagalongs

Trefoils

Dos-Si-Dos

Lemon-Ups

$6

S’mores

Gluten-free Toffee-tastic

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: It Takes A Village

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.