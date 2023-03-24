Colorado dragon slayer returns home with 'Glass Cannon Live'

In the world of actual play entertainment, the Glass Cannon Network is one of the most prolific.

BOULDER, Colo. — A world of monsters and nightmares would be a bit drab without a few clowns. The cast of Glass Cannon Live, are those clowns.

In the very niche, and nerdy, world of actual play entertainment, the Glass Cannon Network, is one of the most prolific.

Glass Cannon Live, featuring Colorado native Skid Mahr, will be coming to Boulder's eTown Hall on Friday, April 21.

The show will be a unique experience featuring the group’s brand of absurdist comedy and epic storytelling.

Comedy riffs will run wild. Improv bits will go off the rails. Characters may turn into dinosaurs, create harpoons with chicken feet, or possibly win back their ex-wife’s affections.

Actual plays feature improv actors playing as characters fighting dragons, delving dungeons, or pulling off epic heists. Big events are decided by dice rolls rather than a script. The most famous of these is Critical Role, a group of voice actors, who’ve recently sold a TV series to Amazon.

The 2023 Glass Cannon Live! Tour is kicking off in Boulder, CO, on Friday, April 21st, at eTown Hall! Get your tickets and VI(GC)P Packages now!!! https://t.co/8wrUCztluD pic.twitter.com/yyG9RARyxV — The Glass Cannon Network (@glasscannonpod) March 22, 2023

