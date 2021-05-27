New $150 million entertainment district coming

The redevelopment project will be near East Virginia Avenue and South Cherry Street along the banks of Cherry Creek.

GLENDALE, Colo. — A new entertainment district was approved by the Glendale City Council Wednesday night.

The $150 million Glendale Entertainment District is slated to be a total of 300,000 square feet and will include: a 40,000-square-foot concert venue, a movie theater, restaurants, shops, a proposed app-based sportsbook gaming hall, a 200-room hotel and more.

The entertainment district will have common consumption areas and tenants will be allowed to serve alcohol until 4 a.m., the redevelopment firm Central Street Capital said in a news release. Central Street said the entertainment district will be the only venue in Colorado that will have consumption areas and the later last call.

The entertainment district will be built along the banks of Cherry Creek. The borders will be East Virginia Avenue on the north, Cherry Creek South Drive on the south and South Cherry Street on the east. Creekside Park currently sits on most of the site where the entertainment district will be built.

Groundbreaking for the new entertainment district is slated for the fall of 2021 and they anticipate opening in late 2023.

