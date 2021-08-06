Record-breaking coaster coming to Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park

Defiance will be the highest looping rollercoaster in the United States when it opens in 2022.

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. — A new action-packed thrill ride set to open in Colorado next summer will take riders up a 75-foot vertical incline before dropping them in a record-breaking free-fall.

Defiance, at Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park, will include a 98 foot twisted top hat and suspenseful switch: a surprise ride reversal that plunges into a high-speed bank rising into a banana roll and finishing with an intense Zero-G heartline-roll starting at 41 feet above the ground and ending at 45 feet above the ground before coasting to the station.

Highlights of the ride include:

110ft record-breaking 102.3-degree free-fall drop (steepest freefall-drop in the western US)

Height elevation at the top of the stall is 7,132 ft

Maximum speed – 56 mph

Ridge length- 55 seconds

>The video above is about the haunted mine ride at the Caverns

The coaster will have three different cars that each sits eight people and they'll be able to get through about 750 riders an hour.

Gerstlauer Amusement Rides, GmbH, signed an agreement to manufacture the coaster.

“Working with Gerstlauer for over 25 years, I am always astounded by their creativity and ability to innovate no matter what the project is,” said Ed Hiller, CEO of Ride Entertainment. “It is no different with the custom layout and challenging location for this coaster, which is sure to become a showcase attraction known around the world.”

The name Defiance is a nod to the original name of Glenwood Springs and because it defies gravity with its twisted loops, beyond-vertical drops and stunning, cliff-top vistas.