Colorado's popular 104-degree pool is back open

Glenwood Hot Springs Resort's therapy pool had not had any significant work since the 1960s.

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. — A popular Colorado hot springs pool that has been delighting visitors since the 1960s is back open after some TLC.

Glenwood Hot Springs Resort has reopened its hot Therapy Pool following a four-month closure for renovations and repairs. The pool had not had any significant work since the 60s, the resort said.

Visitors to the Glenwood Hot Springs Resort know the Therapy Pool for its scalding 104-degree goodness, in which soaking is recommended for only 10-minute intervals. The main hot springs pool is kept at a relatively cool 90 degrees.

The resort said the renovation work allowed the Therapy Pool to get a new ADA ramp along with more features that are on the way, including therapy jet chairs and power shower clusters.

"While supply chain issues have delayed the installation of therapy jet chairs and power shower clusters for upper-body massages, we know the pool will still delight," said a statement from the resort.

Glenwood Hot Springs Resort has also recently reopened its renovated its bathhouse featuring new flooring, wall treatments, fixtures, sound system, LED lighting and complimentary lockers.

