Colorado hot springs pool announces expansion plans

The water for the new pools will come from the resort's Source Spring and will vary in temperature.

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. — A Colorado hot springs pool that has been delighting visitors since the 1960s has announced plans to expand.

The Glenwood Hot Springs Resort shared renderings of an expansion project on the east side of its swimming area.

The resort's East End Expansion Project will add five new swimming pools, a new shaded area and bring back a drinking pool.

The new swimming area will add a hot plunge and a cold plunge pool, an infinity edge pool, a grotto-like pool with a waterfall, and another pool with a waterfall. Like the resort's existing pools, the new swimming areas will vary in temperature and be sourced from its Source Spring.

Glenwood Hot Springs Resort said the expansion project, which will be completed by summer 2024, will not affect its existing pools. The other pools will remain open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

The expansion will take place on the east side of the resort which previously was home to a kids' pool, but has been closed for several years.

In June 2022, Glenwood Hot Springs Resort reopened its hot Therapy Pool following a four-month closure for renovations and repairs. The pool had not had any significant work since the 60s, the resort said.

Visitors to the Glenwood Hot Springs Resort know the Therapy Pool for its scalding 104-degree goodness, in which soaking is recommended for only 10-minute intervals. The main hot springs pool is kept at a relatively cool 90 degrees.

The resort said the renovation work allowed the Therapy Pool to get a new ADA ramp along with more features that are on the way, including therapy jet chairs and power shower clusters.

Glenwood Hot Springs Resort also reopened its renovated its bathhouse featuring new flooring, wall treatments, fixtures, sound system, LED lighting and complimentary lockers.

