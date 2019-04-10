GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. — Following a year hiatus, the Glenwood Springs Historical Society has brought back the Historic Ghost Walk Through Linwood Cemetery which is home to the gravesite of John Henry "Doc" Holliday.

The Linwood Cemetery in Glenwood Springs has been a place where history comes alive. Located about three hours west of Denver, the cemetery is where Doc Holiday is buried and for years, it's been home to the ghost tour.

Clara Miller remembers some of the first ghost walk tours when she was a kid.

“I did one of the first ghost walk tours in the fourth or fifth grade,” said Miller. "That’s where my love for history started.”

Now Miller works with the Glenwood Springs Historical Society and has been working to keep that ghost walk tour alive.

The event mixes Halloween and history with people holding lanterns and taking nighttime tours of the Linwood Cemetery while actors dress in costume to portray pioneers who lived, died and eventually were buried in the cemetery.

“It is a history-based tour where we have actors who portray actual people who lived in this town and are buried in this cemetery,” said Miller.

It’s been a big fundraising event for the historical society but due to a lack of ghostly volunteers was killed off last year.

This year it’s being brought back to life on two weekends in October on the 18, 19, 25 and 26.

“It’s got a spooky vibe because it is at night and you are in a cemetery,” said Miller. “But it’s not a haunted house, we don’t have people stashed in trees ready to scare you.”

People might not be trying to scare you but it’s at night and about one-third of a mile hike up a moderately steep trail to get to the cemetery. Once there the terrain is hilly and mildly strenuous and appropriate footwear is recommended.

The Ghost Walk is a fundraiser for the Glenwood Springs Historical Society and Frontier Museum. Tickets cost $20 for adults and $15 for children 5 through 18. It’s not recommended for children under five.

Click/tap here to find more information or to purchase tickets

