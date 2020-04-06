Another troll popped up in Colorado

The Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park could reopen soon and when they do, there will be a big addition in the park.

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. — Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park has been closed for months and owner Steve Beckley says the theme park is empty and is way too quiet, “too quiet,” said Beckley. “we haven’t had anyone here for three months.”

Guests have had to stay away with state health guidelines in place but the staff has been kept on hand and kept bus cleaning and doing improvements with the hope of reopening in early June and when they do people visiting the park will see a big addition, “he’ll be here waiting to greet them,” said Beckley. ‘hopefully in the next week or so.”

That addition is a giant named Halvor flowstone, who sitting down is still 14 feet tall and big enough people can climb into his lap and take pictures.

After a century living underground in the caves Halvor has a staff that lights up along with illuminating eyes that glow in the dark.

He’s sitting along a path in the theme park high on top of Iron Mountain and for now waiting for people to arrive ready to greet them with a giant smile on his face, “he loves children and families,” said Beckley.