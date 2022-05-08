Rocky Mountain Yoga to host 'Goatflix and Chill' events this summer

Guests can curl up with a goat while watching a movie in the park.

DENVER — Attention, all animal lovers: you have the opportunity to watch some classic movies alongside some goats!

This summer, Rocky Mountain Goat Yoga is hosting "Goatflix and Chill," a movie in the park event featuring goats. Every Sunday until June 26, the group will play some classic movies like "Jumanji" and "Bruce Almighty" and bring along some goat friends.

The event will take place at Four Mile Historic Park at 4846 E. Exposition Ave. The first event kicks off Sunday at 8 p.m.

If you plan on heading to this event this summer, you are asked to bring a water bottle, lawn chairs, blankets and hair ties, and to wear comfortable clothes. Guests should not wear jewelry and are asked not to feed outside food to the goats. There will be a $5 snack available to purchase that can be fed to the goats.

Tickets for the event are $16 and can be purchased at rockymountaingoatyoga.com. All events start at 8 p.m.

Goatflix and Chill 2022

May 8 - featured movie is "Three Amigos"

May 15 - featured movie is "Jumanju"

May 22 - featured movie is "Bruce Almighty"

May 29 - featured movie is "Back to the Future"

June 5 - featured movie is "Ace Ventura: Pet Detective"

June 12 - featured movie is "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles"

June 19 - featured movie is "Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me"

June 26 - featured movie is "Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby"

Rocky Mountain Goat Yoga also has multiple goat yoga events planned throughout the summer. For full details on those events, visit their website.

