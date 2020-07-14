Backcountry camping at Golden Gate Canyon State Park moving to reservations only

The 20 backcountry tent sites at the park will require a reservation starting Wednesday.

GOLDEN, Colo. — Backcountry camping sites at Golden Gate Canyon State Park will require a reservation beginning Wednesday, July 15.

The decision to implement reservations was made after issues of misuse, including people not paying park fees, going to the wrong sites, leaving waste behind and igniting illegal fires at the backcountry sites, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW).

Backcountry campsite fees will be $18 and a vehicle pass will also be required in addition to the camping fee, CPW announced Tuesday.

Reservations can be made by calling 1-800-244-5613 or online at CPWShop.com.

The reservation system will also help promote Leave No Trace principles, as Golden Gate Canyon is in the process of working with the Leave No Trace Center for Outdoor Ethics foundation to achieve Gold Standard Site designation.

In the past, Golden Gate Canyon State Park's four backcountry shelters and 20 backcountry tent sites were available on a first-come, first-served basis year-round. These backcountry sites are backpacking, hike-in only campsites, with no vehicle access.

The four backcountry shelters are three-sided structures, which are built in the Appalachian trail-hut tradition, have roofs and wood floors. Each hut can sleep up to six people without a tent, according to CPW.

Leave No Trace Principles

Know before you go. Stick to trails and camp overnight right. Pack out your trash, properly dispose of it and pick up all dog waste. Leave it as you find it. Be careful with stoves - no fires allowed. Keep wildlife wild - use bear boxes. Share our trails and manage your pet.

