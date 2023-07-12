Golden announces new date for postponed Fourth of July fireworks

Golden was one of at least three Colorado communities that postponed their Fourth of July fireworks displays due to forecasted severe weather.

GOLDEN, Colo. — The City of Golden has announced a new date for its Fourth of July fireworks display after the holiday celebration was postponed due to weather.

The city said the show will now be held on Sept. 1, which is the Friday of Labor Day weekend. They said more details will be released in the coming weeks.

Fourth of July Fireworks Show Rescheduled for September 1!



The city-sponsored fireworks show will pop off on Friday, September 1. Stay tuned for more event details in the coming weeks #CityofGolden pic.twitter.com/gdf3gL1NPK — City of Golden (@CityofGolden) July 12, 2023

Estes Park announced on the Fourth that their display is rescheduled for July 15 at 9:30 p.m.

Due to forecasted severe weather this evening, the Town of Estes Park has postponed the Independence Day fireworks display. This decision was made out of concern for the safety of spectators and event staff. The display has been rescheduled for July 15, 2023 at 9:30 pm. — Town of Estes Park (@TownofEstesPark) July 4, 2023

Highlands Ranch also postponed its Independence Day display. A new date for that event has not yet been chosen.

A fireworks display that was planned for the end of the Colorado Rapids game on July 4 was postponed – along with the game – after storms prompted weather delays. The rescheduled show was held Saturday.

