BOULDER, Colo. — Stashed inside a garage in Boulder is a collection of wooden boards that hold a special place in history and Julie Poppen’s heart.

“It says, ‘to Julie P. from papa,’” Julie Poppen read with a laugh.

She held in her hands what looked like a miniature water ski signed by her dad, Sherman Poppen.

“Grandfather of the snowboard,” Poppen smiled.

Julie Poppen lost her father and snowboarding lost its grandfather July 31. Sherman Poppen was 89.

“Obviously, there have been different players over the years who contributed to the growth of the sport, but he was the first to patent and mass-produce a snowboard-like device, i.e. the Snurfer,” she said.

Sherman, or Sherm, Poppen unveiled the Snurfer on Christmas Day in 1965. His eldest daughter, Wendy, was the guinea pig, testing the precursor to the snowboard on the snowy dunes behind the family cottage in Muskegon, Michigan.

KUSA

“Wendy remembers my mom poking her head out of the door and going, ‘oh my gosh! That looks like fun! You ought to call it ‘snurfing,’” Julie Poppen said.

What else do you call something that looks like surfing on snow?

“Snowboarding is more like controlled turning,” Julie Poppen said. “Snurfing is just kind of crazy.”

Sherm Poppen’s Snurfer caught the eye of Brunswick, the company most would know from visiting a bowling alley. Brunswick started mass producing Sherman Poppen’s patented design.

KUSA

“People would try to sneak them up to some ski areas, get in trouble,” Julie Poppen said. “Ski areas did not want Snurfers around,” she chuckled.

While the Snurfer caught on during the 1960s and 70s, Sherm Poppen didn’t make it big like Burton.

“As Burton and other companies started really improving upon their boards, you saw the Snurfer go down and all the other boards go up,” Julie Poppen said.

“I think it was in the Harvard Business School like as an example of how not to market something,” she laughed.

The original skis Sherm Poppen used for the Snurfer now have a permanent home at the Smithsonian Institution in Washington, D.C.

Sherm Poppen will certainly be remembered for the Snurfer, but his daughter isn’t sure it was his proudest achievement.

“He ran a really successful business in western Michigan that he sold to his employees when he retired,” she said.

Julie Poppen said her parents also set up a scholarship fund for low-income students who show promise in the arts at Muskegon Public Schools.

“I think he would want people to think about how to give back however you can give back,” she said.

Sherm Poppen lived in Steamboat Springs for years and eventually gave up skiing for snowboarding. He picked up a board in his mid-60s, his daughter said.

KUSA

He took pride each ski season matching his number of days on the mountains to his age.

“The thing that was remarkable about him, no matter how hard things were, he always had a positive attitude," Julie Poppen said. "He always was positive and moving forward and solution-oriented."

In recent months, Julie Poppen said her father had been dealing with medical issues. He eventually suffered a stroke and a clot-busting drug didn’t work the way they’d hoped.

Sherm Poppen died six days later in Georgia, and Julie was by his side.

“I’m going to really miss him,” Julie Poppen said.

A daughter is proud of her father not only because he designed the wooden boards she keeps stashed in her garage.

[He] was such a good person," Julie Poppen said, looking down at the pictures of her dad on her kitchen table.

"We can all learn from that."

