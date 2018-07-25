Denver — Those planning to attend the Grandoozy festival in Denver’s Overland Park later this summer will have no shortage of food and drink options.
Organizers of the three-day, multi-stage music festival announced an extensive lineup Wednesday featuring 30 restaurants and food trucks, along with beers from 18 different craft breweries.
Here’s a look at all the restaurants and food trucks that will be in attendance. Note: Some of the offerings will only be available to VIP ticket holders:
- Adobo (Food Truck)
- Ash Kara (VIP)
- Bar Dough (VIP)
- Barbed Wire Reef (Food Truck)
- Biju’s Little Curry Shop (Food Truck)
- Brider Rotisserie & Kitchen
- Carbon + Habit Doughnut Dispensary
- Cocohut
- Comal Heritage Food Incubator
- Generous Coffee
- Highland Tap Burgers (VIP)
- Hippie Dips
- Illegal Pete’s
- Mac N’ Noodles
- Maine Shack (VIP)
- Morin (VIP)
- OG Burgers (Food Truck)
- Peak Pops (Cart)
- Rocky Mountain Slices (Food Truck)
- Señor Bear (VIP)
- Snooze, an AM Eatery
- Sol Tribe
- Steuben’s
- STK Denver
- Stoney’s Bar & Grill
- Sugarfire Smoke House
- Sunshine Bowls (Food Truck)
- Super Heady Tacos
- Sweet Cow Ice Cream
- Torchy’s Tacos
Here’s a look at the breweries that will be serving up beers at Grandoozy:
- 4 Noses Brewing
- 10 Barrel Brewing Co.
- Breckenridge Brewery
- Denver Beer Company
- Elysian Brewing
- Four Peaks Brewing Company
- Golden Road Brewing
- Left Hand Brewing
- Lone Tree Brewing
- Odell Brewing Company
- Oskar Blues Brewery
- Platt Park Brewery
- Ratio Beerworks
- SKA Brewing
- Spaten Oktoberfest
- Stella Artois
- Telluride Brewing Company
- Wicked Weed Brewing
In addition to the beer offerings, craft cocktails and spirit tastings will also be available for purchase.
Grandoozy will take place September 14 through 16. Kendrick Lamar, Florence + The Machine and Stevie Wonder are each headlining a night of the festival. More than 50 other musical acts are also slated to perform during the three-day festival.
Grandoozy was created by Superfly Productions, the co-creators of Bonnaroo.
