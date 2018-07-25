Denver — Those planning to attend the Grandoozy festival in Denver’s Overland Park later this summer will have no shortage of food and drink options.

Organizers of the three-day, multi-stage music festival announced an extensive lineup Wednesday featuring 30 restaurants and food trucks, along with beers from 18 different craft breweries.

Here’s a look at all the restaurants and food trucks that will be in attendance. Note: Some of the offerings will only be available to VIP ticket holders:

Adobo (Food Truck)

Ash Kara (VIP)

Bar Dough (VIP)

Barbed Wire Reef (Food Truck)

Biju’s Little Curry Shop (Food Truck)

Brider Rotisserie & Kitchen

Carbon + Habit Doughnut Dispensary

Cocohut

Comal Heritage Food Incubator

Generous Coffee

Highland Tap Burgers (VIP)

Hippie Dips

Illegal Pete’s

Mac N’ Noodles

Maine Shack (VIP)

Morin (VIP)

OG Burgers (Food Truck)

Peak Pops (Cart)

Rocky Mountain Slices (Food Truck)

Señor Bear (VIP)

Snooze, an AM Eatery

Sol Tribe

Steuben’s

STK Denver

Stoney’s Bar & Grill

Sugarfire Smoke House

Sunshine Bowls (Food Truck)

Super Heady Tacos

Sweet Cow Ice Cream

Torchy’s Tacos

Here’s a look at the breweries that will be serving up beers at Grandoozy:

4 Noses Brewing

10 Barrel Brewing Co.

Breckenridge Brewery

Denver Beer Company

Elysian Brewing

Four Peaks Brewing Company

Golden Road Brewing

Left Hand Brewing

Lone Tree Brewing

Odell Brewing Company

Oskar Blues Brewery

Platt Park Brewery

Ratio Beerworks

SKA Brewing

Spaten Oktoberfest

Stella Artois

Telluride Brewing Company

Wicked Weed Brewing

In addition to the beer offerings, craft cocktails and spirit tastings will also be available for purchase.

Grandoozy will take place September 14 through 16. Kendrick Lamar, Florence + The Machine and Stevie Wonder are each headlining a night of the festival. More than 50 other musical acts are also slated to perform during the three-day festival.

Grandoozy was created by Superfly Productions, the co-creators of Bonnaroo.

PREVIOUS| Grandoozy festival: Kendrick Lamar, Florence + The Machine, Stevie Wonder to headline

PREVIOUS| Co-creators of Bonnaroo announce details for upcoming Denver music festival

PREVIOUS| Denver City Council delays vote on allowing music festival at Overland Park Golf Course

© 2018 KUSA-TV