Grandoozy organizers have selected six Denver-area nonprofits to receive more than $58,000 in donations from the festival.

The September music festival at Denver’s Overland Park Golf Course brought in 55,000 attendees over the three day-weekend and featured headliners Kendrick Lamar, Florence and the Machine, and Stevie Wonder. Last month, organizers announced that the festival would be taking a hiatus in 2019 to "focus on creating a festival that is even more unique, sustainable, and integrated into the region."

The money was donated on behalf of the Grandoozy Works Fund -- a charitable initiative founded by the festival in an effort to support Denver area nonprofits through local arts, education and sustainability.

"The company is proud of the world-class festival they delivered for a world-class city and is truly humbled by the praise and support Grandoozy received in its inaugural year from the fans, artists, vendors and the city of Denver," Grandoozy organizers said in a press release.

The Levitt Pavilion, located at Ruby Hill Park in Denver, received $25,000 from Grandoozy. The venue puts on 50 free concerts each summer, and focuses on highlighting local talent.

The Greenway Foundation received a donation of $5,000. Since 1974, the nonprofit has helped lead efforts to restore the South Platte River as a place of recreation. The group has also constructed more than 100 miles of hiking and biking trails around Denver.

More than $28,000 in donations was also made to four other nonprofits -- Youth on Record, Denver Urban Garden, Downtown Aurora Visual Arts and We Don’t Waste.

The Grandoozy Works Fund is hosted by the Rose Community Foundation, which ”strives to enhance the quality of life of the Greater Denver community through leadership, grantmaking and donor engagement – stewarding philanthropic resources and investing in strategic and innovative solutions to enduring challenges and emerging issues,” according to its website.

