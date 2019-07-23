DENVER — General admission tickets for this year’s Great American Beer Festival (GABF) go on sale Tuesday.

The 38th annual event, held each year at the Colorado Convention Center, features more than 800 breweries, 4,000 beers and represents the largest collection of U.S. beer served in a public tasting event.

Last year, organizers expected more than 62,000 people to turn out during the three-day beer extravaganza.

A member-only presale for the 2019 festival started Tuesday, July 30 at 10 a.m., and general public tickets sales begin on AXS.com Wednesday, July 31 at 10 a.m.

Each session runs from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. (There's also a member-only event during the day Saturday). An individual general admission ticket will cost you $85. If you want the beer and food-tasting ticket, you'll pay $160.

Just like last year, beers will be organized in alphabetical order by state within nine different regions: Great Lakes, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, Mountain West, New England, Pacific, Pacific Northwest, Southeast, and Southwest. Breweries with names starting with "the" will be sorted based on the second word in the name.

2018's festival was the first time in recent history where tickets didn’t sell out right away.

The first GABF in 1982 took place inside of Harvest House Hotel in Boulder. It featured 24 brewers who served up 47 different beers to about 800 attendees.

