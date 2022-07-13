2022 Great American Beer Festival tickets go on sale

Beer lovers near and far will be able to return to the Colorado Convention Center for the 40th anniversary of the popular beer festival.

DENVER — The Great American Beer Festival (GABF) is returning to an in-person event this October after two years of virtual gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 40th annual event will be held Oct. 6 through Oct. 8 at the Colorado Convention Center. More than 1,500 different beers from over 500 breweries will be served up to guests in one-ounce pours.

Tickets went on sale Wednesday morning. Anyone over the age of 21 can choose from four sessions to attend over the weekend. The ticket price for a general session costs $95 ($85 for members) and includes a commemorative tasting glass to use throughout the festival.

Attendees who shell out a bit more can partake in a craft beer and food event at GABF called PAIRED, where 25 chefs and 25 breweries curate a special tasting menu for foodies and beer lovers alike.

Organizers said for the first time, tickets to PAIRED will be available with and without admission to the GABF general session. Those ticket prices range from $129 to $199.

In addition to the beer and food offerings, the festival will also include games, live music and special activities planned for GABF's 40th anniversary.

"GABF sits at the top of beer lover’s bucket lists year after year and unites people from all corners of the country to celebrate the nation’s craft beer industry," a news release from organizers says. "For beer aficionados, experts, and hobbyists alike, this is the event of the year that’s not to be missed."

GABF is presented by the Brewers Association (BA) and has exploded in popularity since the first festival in 1982, where 24 breweries and 47 beers were featured.

Organizers expect more than 40,000 attendees at this year's event. For more on tickets and festival FAQs, head to this link.