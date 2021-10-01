What to know this weekend as the U.S. Navy Blue Angels come to Colorado

The Great Colorado Air Show marks the U.S. Navy Blue Angels' first appearance in northern Colorado since 2002.

LOVELAND, Colo. — The Great Colorado Air Show takes flight over the skies of northern Colorado this weekend.

The show will be held Saturday, Oct. 16 and Sunday, Oct. 17 at the Northern Colorado Regional Airport (FNL) in Loveland.

The U.S. Navy Blue Angels will headline this weekend's show for their first appearance in northern Colorado since 2002. A lineup of civilian performers and other military performers are also scheduled.

Here's what you need to know about road closures, traffic impacts and the schedule this weekend:

Location

The Great Colorado Air Show will take place at Northern Colorado Regional Airport near Interstate 25 and Crossroads Boulevard in Loveland.

Road closures

East County Road 30 will be closed from South County Road 9 to the SW Frontage Road.

North Boyd Lake Avenue will be closed north of Kendall parkway to East County Road 30 from noon to 5 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 14 and Friday, Oct. 15 and will be closed from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 16 and Sunday, Oct. 17.

Earhart Road will also be closed to anyone who does not have a ticket to the show.

Heavy Traffic Expected

Heavy traffic and congestion around the airport are expected from Thursday, Oct. 14 through Sunday, Oct. 17, especially from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Alternate routes are advised throughout the weekend and motorists are asked to be patient when traveling around the impacted area.

Heavy traffic is expected on I-25, Rocky Mountain Avenue, Byrd Drive, SW Frontage Road, Crossroads Boulevard and CO Highway 392.

Getting to the show

Attendees are encouraged to get to the event early to allow enough time to park and enjoy a comfortable experience. As attendees approach the event, they should follow road closure signs for event access. General parking for the event is free and VIP parking is available for purchase.

Walk-ups and bicycles are discouraged and the event space prevents onsite drop-off and pick-up areas for general cars and rideshares like Uber and Lyft.

Tickets

All tickets are now sold out at GreatColoradoAirShow.com. Great Colorado Air Show ticket sales began July 6 and ended Tuesday, Oct. 12.

U.S. Navy Blue Angels

The Blue Angels are making their first transition in aircraft in 35 years, said the airshow's producer, The Airshow Network. The newer F/A-18 Super Hornet is 25% larger than their predecessor jet.

The Great Colorado Air Show marks the U.S. Navy Blue Angels' first appearance in northern Colorado since 2002.

"We are thrilled to have the U.S. Navy Blue Angels back in Colorado," said Jim Breen, president of The Air Show Network. "They are one of the most exciting jet demonstration teams in the country and with their new F/A-18 Super Hornet it is sure to be a great air show."

Other military performers include U.S. Air Force A-10 and F-35 demonstrations, and precision parachuting by the U.S. Air Force Academy's Wings of Blue, advanced glider aerobatics from the Air Force Academy’s Aerobatic Demonstration Team.

Civilian performers

Bob Freeman Aerobatic champion Flying his Extra 300

Barry “Bdog” Hancock Piloting Yak-50 warbird

Tom Larkin Sonex Mini Jet

Dagmar Kress World Aerobatic Champion and Colorado resident Piloting a Pitts S-2C

Greg Colyer Ace Maker T-33 fighter jet

Mike Wiskus U.S. National Aerobatic Champion Flying his Lucas Oil Pitts S-1-11B

Rocky Mountain Renegades air show team

"The Northern Colorado Regional Airport is excited to host The Great Colorado Air Show and the precision U.S. Navy Blue Angels flight demonstration team, showcasing aviation thorough a partnership with one of the industry’s most prominent air show management teams," said Jason R. Licon, airport director. "Event planning is well underway to ensure that the communities and visitors are provided with a safe, accessible, and overall high quality air show experience."

For more information, visit The Great Colorado Air Show's website at GreatColoradoAirShow.com.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.