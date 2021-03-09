Great Colorado Air Show announces lineup alongside U.S. Navy Blue Angels

The Blue Angels will fly the new F-18 Super Hornet, which is 25% larger than its predecessor that was retired in fall 2020.

LOVELAND, Colo. — The Great Colorado Air Show has announced the lineup of civilian performers scheduled for the show that will bring the U.S. Navy Blue Angels to Colorado.

The Great Colorado Air Show will be held Saturday, Oct. 16 and Sunday, Oct. 17 at the Northern Colorado Regional Airport in Loveland.

The event marks the U.S. Navy Blue Angels' first appearance in Northern Colorado since 2002.

The Blue Angels are making their first transition in aircraft in 35 years, said the airshow's producer, The Airshow Network. The newer F/A-18 Super Hornet is 25% larger than their predecessor jet.

Great Colorado Air Show civilian performers:

Bob Freeman Aerobatic champion Flying his Extra 300

Barry “Bdog” Hancock Piloting Yak-50 warbird

Tom Larkin Sonex Mini Jet

Dagmar Kress World Aerobatic Champion and Colorado resident Piloting a Pitts S-2C

Greg Colyer Ace Maker T-33 fighter jet

Mike Wiskus U.S. National Aerobatic Champion Flying his Lucas Oil Pitts S-1-11B

Rocky Mountain Renegades air show team

"Presenting the world-famous Blue Angels, along with the region's top aviation talent, Mike Wiskus, Greg Colyer, and awe-inspiring military demos, The Great Colorado Air Show is sure to entertain and thrill aviation fans," said Jim Breen, president of The Air Show Network in a news release.

Previously announced military performers include U.S. Air Force A-10 and F-35 demonstrations, and precision parachuting by the U.S. Air Force Academy's Wings of Blue, advanced glider aerobatics from the Air Force Academy’s Aerobatic Demonstration Team.

"We are thrilled to have the U.S. Navy Blue Angels back in Colorado," Breen said. "They are one of the most exciting jet demonstration teams in the country, and with their new F/A-18 Super Hornet, it is sure to be a great air show."

"The Northern Colorado Regional Airport is excited to host The Great Colorado Air Show and the precision U.S. Navy Blue Angels flight demonstration team, showcasing aviation thorough a partnership with one of the industry’s most prominent air show management teams," said Jason R. Licon, airport director. "Event planning is well underway to ensure that the communities and visitors are provided with a safe, accessible and overall high quality air show experience."

For more information on tickets and parking, visit The Great Colorado Air Show's website at GreatColoradoAirShow.com.

