Great Divide Brewing will stay in RiNo

Great Divide Brewing Co. announced a plan in January to leave its Brighton Boulevard location.

DENVER — Great Divide Brewing Company said Monday it will be staying in Denver's River North (RiNo) neighborhood "for the foreseeable future."

"We’re thrilled to announce that Great Divide will be maintaining a presence in RiNo for the foreseeable future!" said a statement from Great Divide. "The Barrel Bar, along with a revamped event space, will remain in operation thanks to a partnership with new property owners, the Colorado-based McWhinney firm."

The Denver brewery had said in January that it would be selling its 65,000-square-foot Barrel Bar and Packaging Hall on Brighton Boulevard, which opened in 2015, as part of a plan to consolidate its operations.

The brewery had planned on consolidating all of its operations at its Brewery and Tap Room on Arapahoe Street in Denver's Ballpark neighborhood, its home since 1994.

We’re thrilled to announce that Great Divide will be maintaining a presence in RiNo for the foreseeable future!



The Barrel Bar, along with a revamped event space, will remain in operation thanks to a partnership with new property owners, the Colorado-based @McWhinneyco firm. 🍻 pic.twitter.com/bkMrhlCtC0 — Great Divide Brewing Company (@greatdividebrew) December 20, 2021

Great Divide had previously planned to put the RiNo facility on Brighton Boulevard up for sale with operations continuing through mid-2022.

Great Divide's RiNo location features a 350 can-per-minute canning line, 75 half-barrel-per-hour kegging line, two 300-barrel bright beer tanks, two temperature-controlled rooms for barrel aging, 15,000 square feet of cold storage and a taproom.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: National Western Stock Show

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.