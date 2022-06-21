Here's who's playing at the Greeley Stampede this year

The Greeley Stampede's concert series kicks off Friday, June 24.

GREELEY, Colo. — Prepare yourself for summer nights, rodeos, concerts and funnel cakes — the 100th annual Greeley Stampede is back.

The 100th annual Greeley Stampede opens Thursday, June 23, and runs through Monday, July 4.

The 2022 Superstars Series concert lineup at the Greeley Stampede features Brad Paisley, Stone Temple Pilots, Jeremy Camp, Jon Pardi, Jordan Davis, Cole Swindell and more.

After being canceled in 2020, the Greeley Stampede returned in 2021 to celebrate all things Greeley with rodeos, concerts, carnival rides and games and Independence Day fireworks.

2022 Greeley Stampede Superstars Concert Series

Friday, June 24 — Brad Paisley

Saturday, June 25 — Stone Temple Pilots

Sunday, June 26 — Jeremy Camp with Danny Gokey

Friday, July 1 — Jon Pardi with Niko Moon

Saturday, July 2 — Jordan Davis with Elvie Shane

Sunday, July 3 — Cole Swindell with Lainey Wilson

Individual concert tickets are on sale at TicketsWest outlets and GreeleyStampede.org. A SuperStars Concert Series package includes tickets to all six concerts for $100 at GreeleyStampede.org.

Along with the SuperStars Concert Series, tickets to the PRCA ProRodeo Series presented by JBS, PRCA Xtreme Bulls, American Bull Fighting and Demolition Derby are also on sale.

Carnival wristbands at the carnival or at 970-356-7787 or 600 North 14th Avenue in Greeley, Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

> Editor's Note: 9NEWS is a sponsor of the Greeley Stampede

