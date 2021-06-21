9Things to do at the 99th Greeley Stampede

The 99th annual Greeley Stampede runs June 24 to July 4 at the Island Grove Regional Park in Greeley.

GREELEY, Colo. — The Greeley Stampede opens its 99th annual event on Thursday, June 24 at the Island Grove Regional Park.

The 13-day festival has been a Colorado tradition since 1922 focused on celebrating and preserving our state's Western heritage through rodeo, concerts, a carnival, vendor fair, food and more.

The Greeley Stampede, which runs through Sunday, July 4, also features a large Independence Day celebration.

Although there are many more, here are nine things you can do if you attend the 99th annual Greeley Stampede.

Superstars Concert Series

The concert series is always one of the highlights of the Greeley Stampede and 2021 will be no different with several country music and rock acts are coming to Colorado for the event.

The 2021 Superstars Series lineup will feature performers Dwight Yoakam, Dylan Scott, 3 Doors Down, HARDY and Lauren Alaina. TobyMac will headline the 2021 Greeley Stampede Faith and Family Night concert.

Saturday, June 26 — 3 Doors Down with Romero

Sunday, June 27 — TobyMac with Face Vocal Band

Thursday, July 1 — Dwight Yoakam with Ian Munsick

Friday, July 2 — Dylan Scott with Ingrid Andress

Saturday, July 3 — HARDY and Lauren Alaina

PRCA Rodeo Series

Likely the main event during the Stampede, the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) Rodeo Series runs from Friday, June 25 through Wednesday, June 30.

Each PRCA Rodeo Performance includes the events in Bareback Bronc, Steer Wrestling, Team Roping, Saddle Bronc, Tie Down Roping, Mutton Bustin, Barrel Racing, Bull Riding and more. Tickets are $15 to $25 for the rodeo.

The PRCA Xtreme Bulls Tour on Thursday, June 24 will showcase the PRCA’s top bull riders and some of the rankest bulls.

Independence Day Parade

Stepping off at 9 a.m. sharp on Saturday, July 3, the Greeley Stampede Independence Day Parade features over 120 floats, marching bands and equestrians from around Colorado and surrounding states.

The parade starts on the University of Northern Colorado campus at 10th Avenue and 19th Street and runs along 10th Avenue to 5th Street just past Lincoln Park.

Fireworks

The Greeley Stampede will also be putting on a 4th of July fireworks show. The fireworks will be launched over Island Grove Park starting around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 4.

Carnival

The Greeley Stampede's carnival midway features a large selection of rides for all age groups, plus midway games and food stands, with all the classic carnivals foods. The carnival is open every day of the Stampede. You can get individual ride tickets or a daily unlimited ride wristband for $30.

Kids Korral

The Kids Korral at the Greeley Stampede has a lot of free activities for the young ones including a sandbox play area, petting zoo, pedal tractors, face painting, balloon artists, stick horse rodeo, playground and a sheep stampede where kids can try an 8-second sheep ride.

Demolition Derby

Over 100 drivers will compete in the multi-heat Demolition Derby that's been a fan favorite during the Stampede for the last decade. The main derby takes place Sunday, July 4 at 2 p.m. The demolition derby features a $20,000 purse.

American Bull Fighting

American Bull Fighting is a truly heart-pounding event. During a 90-second match, rodeo athletes are judged on how well they maneuver around a fighting bull. This means they will often attempt daring and dangerous tricks like jumping over the bull or staying within inches of the bull's head before moving at the last possible second. This event, featuring our modern-day gladiators, takes place Saturday, July 3 at 2 p.m.

Western Art Show

The 21st annual Stampede Western Invitational Art Exhibit & Sale takes place throughout the Greeley Stampede. The exhibit features more than 200 paintings, sculptures and artwork from around the country. The exhibit is free with admission into the Stampede and is open until the end of the festival on Sunday, July 4.

The 99th annual Greeley Stampede runs Thursday, June 24 through Sunday, July 4 at the Island Grove Regional Park in Greeley.

For tickets, visit GreeleyStampede.org.

