9Things to do at the 100th Greeley Stampede

The 100th Greeley Stampede runs June 23 to July 4 at the Island Grove Regional Park in Greeley.

GREELEY, Colo. — A Colorado tradition since 1922 is back and celebrating 100 years.

The Greeley Stampede is a 13-day festival and celebration of Colorado's Western heritage through rodeo, concerts, a carnival, art show, food and more.

The 100th annual Greeley Stampede runs Thursday, June 23 through Monday, July 4 at the Island Grove Regional Park in Greeley.

Although there are many more, here are nine things you can do if you attend the 100th Greeley Stampede.

Concerts

The concert series is always one of the highlights of the Greeley Stampede and 2022 will be no different with several country music and rock acts coming to Colorado for the event.

The 2022 Superstars Series concert lineup features Brad Paisley, Stone Temple Pilots, Jeremy Camp, Jon Pardi, Jordan Davis, Cole Swindell and more.

Paisley and Pardi have sold out their concerts, and Swindell is "close to a sellout," according to Stampede officials.

Superstar Concert Series

Friday, June 24 — Brad Paisley

Saturday, June 25 — Stone Temple Pilots

Sunday, June 26 — Jeremy Camp with Danny Gokey

Friday, July 1 — Jon Pardi with Niko Moon

Saturday, July 2 — Jordan Davis with Elvie Shane

Sunday, July 3 — Cole Swindell with Lainey Wilson

The concert venue at the Stampede features a new stage in 2022, double the size of the previous one and with upgraded production capabilities. The capacity for concerts has also increased from 10,000 in past years to 13,000 in 2022.

Even more artists will be performing on the Greeley Stampede's Civitas Park Music Stage. All concerts on this stage are included in park admission.

Civitas Park Music Stage

Thursday, June 23 — Josh Ward

Friday, June 24 — Jo Dee Messina

Saturday, June 25 - Chingy & Ying Yang Twins

Sunday, June 26 - La Energia Nortena

Thursday, June 30 - The Troubadour Experience

Saturday, July 2 - Kolby Cooper

Sunday, July 3 - Alter Ego

Monday, July 4 - The Frontmen of Country

PRCA Rodeo Series

One of the main events during the Stampede — the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) Rodeo Series — runs from Saturday, June 25 through Tuesday, June 30.

Each PRCA Rodeo Performance includes the events in Bareback Bronc, Steer Wrestling, Team Roping, Saddle Bronc, Tie Down Roping, Mutton Bustin, Barrel Racing, Bull Riding and more. Tickets range from $20 to $35 for the rodeo.

The PRCA Xtreme Bulls Tour on Thursday, June 23 will showcase the PRCA’s top bull riders and some of the rankest bulls.

Independence Day Parade

Stepping off at 9 a.m. sharp on Monday, July 4, the Greeley Stampede Independence Day Parade features over 120 floats, marching bands and equestrians from around Colorado and surrounding states.

The parade starts on the University of Northern Colorado campus at 10th Avenue and 19th Street and runs along 10th Avenue to 5th Street just past Lincoln Park.

Fireworks

The Greeley Stampede will also be putting on a 4th of July fireworks show. The fireworks will be launched over Island Grove Park starting around 9:30 p.m. on Monday, July 4.

Carnival

The Greeley Stampede's carnival midway features a large selection of rides for all age groups, plus midway games and food stands, with all the classic carnivals foods. The carnival is open every day of the Stampede. You can get individual ride tickets or a daily unlimited ride wristband for $35.

Kids Korral

The Kids Korral at the Greeley Stampede has a lot of free activities for the young ones including a sandbox play area, petting zoo, pedal tractors, face painting, balloon artists, stick horse rodeo, playground and selfie stations.

The Great American Duck Race and Sea Lion Splash are free, live, interactive animal shows this year.

Demolition Derby

Over 100 drivers will compete in the multi-heat Demolition Derby that's been a fan favorite during the Stampede for the last decade. The main derby takes place Monday, July 4 at 2 p.m. The demolition derby features a $35,000 purse.

American Bull Fighting

American Bull Fighting is a truly heart-pounding event. During a 90-second match, rodeo athletes are judged on how well they maneuver around a fighting bull. This means they will often attempt daring and dangerous tricks like jumping over the bull or staying within inches of the bull's head before moving at the last possible second.

This event, featuring our modern-day gladiators, takes place Saturday, July 2 at 2 p.m.

Western Art Show

The 22nd annual Stampede Western Invitational Art Exhibit & Sale takes place throughout the Greeley Stampede. The exhibit features more than 200 paintings, sculptures and artwork from across the country.

The exhibit is free with admission to the Stampede and is open until the end of the festival on Monday, July 4. Revenue from artwork purchased goes directly to scholarships in Weld County for high school seniors through the Stampede Foundation.

