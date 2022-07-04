Greeley Stampede Independence Parade is back

9NEWS will livestream the Stampede's 4th of July parade at 9 a.m. on YouTube and 9NEWS.com.

GREELEY, Colo. — One of Colorado's largest annual parades is back on Independence Day.

The Greeley Stampede's Independence Parade will be held Monday morning starting at 9 a.m.

The parade runs north along Greeley's 10th Avenue, starting next to the University of Northern Colorado (UNC) campus at 19th Street and ending on 5th Street beyond Lincoln Park.

Leading the parade will be the traditional longhorns from Wells Ranch.

Monday is the final day of the 100th annual Greeley Stampede at Island Grove Regional Park in Greeley.

The Greeley Stampede parade will be livestreamed at 9 a.m.

Editor's Note: 9NEWS is a sponsor of the Greeley Stampede

