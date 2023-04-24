Greeley Stampede announces more concert performers

The Greeley Stampede is announcing a lineup of concerts included with park admission.

GREELEY, Colo. — Prepare yourself for summer nights, rodeos, concerts and funnel cakes — the 101st annual Greeley Stampede is right around the corner.

The Greeley Stampede has announced additional concerts to take place on its the Civitas Park Stage this summer. The new lineup of music performances are included with park admission.

The festival has also added Red Dirt Day on Sunday, July 2, with more than five hours of country music, also included with admission.

“The Red Dirt Day is going to be a lot of fun featuring some very talented up and coming artists in one of country music’s most popular genres,” said Cory Sample, Greeley Stampede Music Production Chairman. “The best part, all of the music for Red Dirt Day is on the Civitas Park Stage which means it is all included with park admission.”

Civitas Park Stage concerts

Saturday, June 24 at 10:45 p.m. — Tracy Byrd

Sunday, June 25 at 6:30 p.m. — La Furia Del Bravo

Sunday, June 25 at 8:30 p.m. — La Reunion Norteña

Thursday, June 29 at 9:30 p.m. — Hairball

Saturday, July 1 at 10:45 p.m. — Corey Kent

Sunday, July 2 — Red Dirt Night Day Kylie Frey, 5 p.m. Tyler Halverson, 6:15 p.m. Wyatt Flores, 7:30 p.m. Kody West, 8:45 p.m. Tanner Usrey, 10 p.m.

Monday, July 3 at 10:45 p.m. — Cooper Alan

In February, Greeley Stampede announced its ticketed concert lineup that will take place inside the arena. The Superstars Series lineup at the Greeley Stampede features Sam Hunt, Dustin Lynch, Flo Rida, Tyler Hubbard, Lee Brice and more. Tickets are on sale now at GreeleyStampede.org.

The 101st annual Greeley Stampede opens Thursday, June 22, and runs through Tuesday, July 4.

Along with the SuperStars Concert Series package, tickets to the PRCA ProRodeo, Xtreme Bulls, American Bull Fighting, Heritage of Mexico Rodeo, and Demolition Derby are also on sale now at GreeleyStampede.org.

Last year, Greeley Stampede opened a new permanent concert stage that will increase concert compacity and improve production capabilities.

With retractable stage doors, Stampede organizers said the stage will allow production crews to set up for concerts during the day while rodeos and other events use the performance arena outside.

Built further back in the stadium arena, the new stage has increased concert capacity for concerts from 10,000 to 13,000 in 2022. Greely Stampede officials said capacity will likely increase to 15,000 in future years.

The structure was designed with enhanced rigging and power capabilities for the audio and visual production needs that major touring artists previously could not use at the venue.

The building also features backstage green rooms, dressing rooms, showers and other amenities for performers.

Editor's Note: 9NEWS is a sponsor of the Greeley Stampede

