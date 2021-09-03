Grizzly Creek Trail to remain closed due to July storm damage

The public has not had access to the Grizzly Creek Trailhead for much of the summer because the Grizzly Creek Rest Stop is closed by CDOT.

RIFLE, Colo. — The Grizzly Creek Trail and Grizzly Creek Canyon are closed following significant damage from debris flows from summer storms.

The U.S. Forest Service (USFS) said a recent inspection of the trail found numerous places where the trail suffered substantial damage.

The public has not had access to the Grizzly Creek Trailhead for much of the summer because the Grizzly Creek Rest Stop in Glenwood Canyon, which is managed by the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT), remains closed awaiting repairs.

"The trail was cut by flows in several places, leaving banks over 10 feet high, while several other areas of the trail are buried in several feet of debris," said USFS Rifle District Ranger Kelsha Anderson.

> Above video: Hanging Lake to remain closed into 2022.

"The Jessie Weaver Trail in No Name Canyon fared much better than the Grizzly Creek Trail, with just one debris flow at the first creek crossing about four miles up the canyon," Anderson said.

"A closure of Jessie Weaver Trail is not warranted based on trail damage, but hikers should be aware of the increased risk of rock fall, hazard trees and flooding in areas burned by wildfire."

The Grizzly Creek Trail closure will remain in place until the trail can be adequately repaired, USFS said.

For more information about the White River National Forest, including current closures, visit fs.usda.gov/whiteriver.

