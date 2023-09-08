Water main break leads to muddy mess at music venue

Country music artist Jack Ingram will not be able to perform Friday while the Denver venue is closed.

DENVER — A country music venue is closed for at least two days because of a water line break in Denver.

The Grizzly Rose announced it will be closed Thursday and Friday because of a water line break outside the venue.

The venue, located near Interstate 25 and 58th Avenue in north Denver, shared a photo of a muddy mess outside the west entrance of the popular music hall.

The Grizzly Rose said it will not be open for a scheduled concert Friday night from country musician Jack Ingram.

"Hi Grizzly Rose family, we’re sad to announce that we are CLOSED today and tomorrow (yes, including the Jack Ingram concert) due to a water line break," the venue shared on Thursday. "We apologize for any inconvenience (we get it – it’s been quite the inconvenience for us, too)."

The 40,000-square-foot Grizzly Rose opened in 1989 and has hosted nearly every major country artist of the last 30 years including Taylor Swift, Garth Brooks, Blake Shelton and Kenny Chesney.

