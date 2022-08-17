Boulder favorite Half Fast Subs opening 2nd location

The beloved Boulder sandwich shop is expanding to another Colorado college town.

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A staple of the Buffaloes is headed to Rams territory for the first time.

Boulder sandwich shop Half Fast Subs will open a second location on Friday, Aug. 19, in Fort Collins.

The new Half Fast Subs location is located across from the Colorado State University (CSU) campus at 649 S. College Avenue.

This is the first time Half Fast Subs has expanded outside of Boulder, where its original location sits on University Hill across from the University of Colorado campus.

"After decades of success thanks to Boulder residents and CU students, we knew it was finally time to share the love," Half Fast Subs Owner Fred Liskowski said. "Fort Collins has amazing community spirit, a lively CSU student body and a growing local food and beer scene. We knew it would be the perfect place to expand our beloved sandwich shop."

Half Fast Subs' "largest sub menu in the country" will have three new additions to its menu of more than 100 sandwiches:

The Ram Green Turkey (with lots of guac and sprouts)

The Ram Fam Sammy (loaded with turkey, ham and bacon)

The Sonny (named after CSU football coach Sonny Lubick)

The sub shop said its famous 32 ounce cocktail pitchers will also make their way to the Fort Collins location.

Half Fast Subs said it will hand out holographic stickers to the first 100 customers on opening day, Friday, Aug. 19. The stickers will get customers 15% off everything for the rest of the year.

CSU cheerleaders and members of the Fort Collins Chamber of Commerce will appear at the store for a ribbon cutting ceremony at 12 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20.

