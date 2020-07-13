'Hamilton' to return to Denver after 4 years

“Once details are finalized, we look forward to making the announcement around bringing Hamilton back to Denver," said DCPA Executive Director of Broadway and Cabaret John Ekeberg in May. "The challenges and uncertainties around this health crisis have had an enormous impact on all of our communities, and the theatrical community has been uniquely challenged. We want to express our sincere thanks to our subscribers, donors, ticket-buyers, and all who support the work of the Denver Center for the Performing Arts. It is our sole focus to plan for that day in the future when we can welcome patrons back to the theatre in a manner that is healthy and safe."