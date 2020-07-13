'Hamilton' to return to Denver after 4 years

DENVER — The Denver Center for the Performing Arts (DCPA) has rescheduled the return engagement of Hamilton to 2022.
The national tour of Hamilton will return to Denver's Buell Theatre from Feb. 16, 2022 to March 27, 2022.
After first performing in Denver in 2018, the show was scheduled for a Colorado return from Aug. 12 to Oct. 4, 2020. That engagement was postponed in May due to the pandemic.
Patrons with tickets to the 2020 engagement dates will received an email with the date of their rescheduled tickets.
General ticket sale information will be announced at a later date.
“Once details are finalized, we look forward to making the announcement around bringing Hamilton back to Denver," said DCPA Executive Director of Broadway and Cabaret John Ekeberg in May. "The challenges and uncertainties around this health crisis have had an enormous impact on all of our communities, and the theatrical community has been uniquely challenged. We want to express our sincere thanks to our subscribers, donors, ticket-buyers, and all who support the work of the Denver Center for the Performing Arts. It is our sole focus to plan for that day in the future when we can welcome patrons back to the theatre in a manner that is healthy and safe."
Hamilton is the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and was the new nation’s first treasury secretary. It features a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B and Broadway.
