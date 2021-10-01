'Hamilton' tickets are about to go on sale

After first performing in Denver in 2018, Lin-Manuel Miranda's Broadway hit is coming back to the Mile High City.

DENVER — The Denver Center for the Performing Arts (DCPA) is preparing general ticket sales for the return of "Hamilton" to Denver.

Tickets for the hit Broadway musical will go on sale to the general public Tuesday, Oct. 5 at 10 a.m. at Hamilton.DenverCenter.org.

The national tour of "Hamilton" is returning to Denver's Buell Theatre from Feb. 16, 2022 to March 27, 2022.

There is a maximum purchase limit of eight tickets per account for the engagement. When tickets go on sale, prices will range from $59 to $199 with a select number of premium seats available for $249 for all performances.

DCPA said there will be a lottery for 40 $10 seats for all performances. Details will be announced closer to the engagement.

After first performing in Denver in 2018, the show was scheduled for a Colorado return from Aug. 12 to Oct. 4, 2020. That engagement was postponed in May 2020 due to the pandemic.

"It's tempting to get tickets any way you can," said producer Jeffrey Seller. "There are many sites and people who are selling overpriced, and in some cases, fraudulent tickets. For the best seats, the best prices and to eliminate the risk of counterfeit tickets, all purchases for the Denver engagement should be made through Hamilton.DenverCenter.org."

Hamilton is the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and was the new nation’s first treasury secretary. It features a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B and Broadway.

